SPAL vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Relegation-threatened SPAL are set to host Inter Milan in their next Serie A game at Stadio Paolo Mazza on Friday.

SPAL are currently bottom of the Serie A league table and need a miracle to stay in the top-flight of Italian football. They are 11 points behind 17th placed Genoa and look doomed for relegation with five games left to play.

The strugglers played Genoa in their last Serie A game, losing 2-0. Goals from Goran Pandev and Lasse Schone sealed the deal for Genoa.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are third in the league table. They are two points behind high-flying Atalanta, having played a game less. Antonio Conte's men came from behind to beat Torino 3-1 yesterday.

Goals from Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez ensured three points for the Nerazzurri. Andrea Belotti scored the sole goal for Torino.

#19



The number of players to score for Antonio Conte's Inter this season. pic.twitter.com/urYzM4JFbG — Football Footprints (@footyfp) July 14, 2020

SPAL vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In the reverse fixture, Inter Milan beat SPAL 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Lautaro Martinez. Mattia Valoti scored the consolation goal for Luigi Di Biagio's men.

In five head-to-head fixtures between the two clubs, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won four and drawn one.

Advertisement

SPAL form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-L-L-L

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-L-D-W

Also Read: Chelsea transfer news: Inter Milan plotting moves for Olivier Giroud and Emerson

SPAL vs Inter Milan Team News

SPAL could be relegated at the end of the season

SPAL

SPAL are missing some key players. Manager Luigi Di Biagio will be unable to call upon Mohamed Fares and Mattia Valoti. Goalkeeper Etrit Berisha and defender Ervin Zukanovic are expected to miss the game as well.

Injured: Ervin Zukanovic, Etrit Berisha, Mohamed Fares, Mattia Valoti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Romelu Lukaku's absence could prove to be detrimental for Inter

Inter Milan

Inter Milan too, are expected to be without a handful of noteworthy names. Star striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nicolo Barella will not be available due to injuries. Victor Moses looks set to return, although it has not been confirmed.

Christian Eriksen did not start against Torino due to fitness issues but looks set to start on Friday. Diego Godin is suspended.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: Victor Moses

Suspended: Diego Godin

SPAL vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

SPAL predicted XI (3-5-2): Karlo Letica, Thiago Cionek, Kevin Bonifazi, Francesco Vicari, Gabriel Strefezza, Bryan Dabo, Simone Missiroli, Georgi Tunjov, Arkadiusz Reca, Andrea Petagna, Sergio Floccari

Inter Milan predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez

No player has created more chances in a single game in a top-five European league game this season than Alexis Sánchez vs. Torino.



❍ 10 chances created (!)

❍ 6 created from open play

❍ 2 assists provided



The return of El Niño Maravilla. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sV0M6GwQal — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 13, 2020

SPAL vs Inter Milan Prediction

SPAL are struggling and have won only five games in the league this season. They have conceded 14 goals in their last six league games and have scored only three times.

Napoli-bound striker Andrea Petagna has been their star performer this season, having scored 12 goals in 30 league games. Much will be expected from him if SPAL are to get a result in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are fighting to qualify for Europe. Antonio Conte's side were in top form during the initial parts of the season, giving Juventus a tough fight for the top spot in the league.

However, they faltered in the festive period, as the Bianconeri capitalized on their poor form and established a massive lead at the top of the table. Despite that, the comeback win against Torino would be a boost to their confidence and they will be favourites for this match.

Prediction: SPAL 0-2 Inter Milan

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Inter Milan reportedly plotting a move for N'Golo Kante