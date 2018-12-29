×
Sportskeeda Football 2018 awards: 3 Best Midfielders

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
842   //    29 Dec 2018, 12:07 IST

These two have dominated the midfield in 2018
These two have dominated the midfield in 2018

Midfielders are arguably the most important players on the pitch. These players run the game and are crucial in controlling its flow.

They not only serve as a link between the attack and defence but are completely involved in them as well. From breaking the counter-attacks to producing defence-splitting passes, midfielders have to do it all.

There are a lot of world-class players in this position and picking the best three was the toughest job anyone could have asked for. However, we have picked out the three best midfielders of the year and here they are:

#3 – N'Golo Kante

What a player he has become!
What a player he has become!

Easily the best defensive midfielder in the world right now, N'Golo Kante is #3 in our list. The Frenchman was playing in his favourite position for the majority of the year but switched to Right Central Midfielder ever since Maurizio Sarri took over at Chelsea.

However, Kante has not let it affect his performances and has been just brilliant. He has started to play more like a box-to-box midfielder and his attacking prowess has improved a lot. The midfielder was not someone who used to go forward a lot but Sarri has given him a lot of confidence and he has started scoring goals as well.

Kante has shown this year that not only is he brilliant in fulfilling his defensive duties, but can also play as and where the team requires him to. He has brought out the versatile side of his game that nobody ever thought he had.

He was crucial for France at the World Cup as a defensive midfielder and was easily the best in that role in that tournament. Along with Pogba, he was able to shut down the opponents in the heart of the pitch and make sure that they had no chance of breaking or counter-attacking.

For a player who is relatively new to the top flight football, he has done tremendously well and he is just growing as an all-around player.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
