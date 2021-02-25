Swansea City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City are set to play host to Bristol City on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Swansea City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Mark Robins' Coventry City yesterday at the Liberty Stadium. A second-half goal from young Wales international Ben Cabango ensured victory for Steve Cooper's Swansea City.

Bristol City, on the other hand, beat Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough 3-1 yesterday at the Riverside Stadium. A first-half brace from Senegal international Famara Diedhiou and a goal from forward Nahki Wells sealed the deal for Bristol City. Defender Dael Fry scored the consolation goal for Middlesbrough.

Swansea City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Swansea City have won three games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from attacker Jamal Lowe for Swansea City was cancelled out by a penalty from Bermuda international Nahki Wells for Bristol City.

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-W-W

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-L-L

Swansea City vs Bristol City Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper will be unable to call upon the services of United States of America international Jordan Morris, veteran winger Wayne Routledge, German goalkeeper Steven Benda and young forward Liam Cullen. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Ryan Bennett.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Steven Benda, Wayne Routledge, Liam Cullen

Doubtful: Ryan Bennett

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Meanwhile, Bristol City will be without Scotland international Chris Martin, centre-back Alfie Mawson, Austrian attacker Andreas Weimann, winger Hakeeb Adelakun, defender Jay Dasilva, midfielder Henri Lansbury, Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda and centre-back Nathan Baker.

Injured: Alfie Mawson, Chris Martin, Nathan Baker, Henri Lansbury, Callum O'Dowda, Jay Dasilva, Hakeeb Adelakun, Andreas Weimann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

That smile 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/ZbEglqsVYK — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 24, 2021

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Jack Hunt, Kasey Palmer, Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy, Ryley Towler, Famara Diedhiou, Nahki Wells

Swansea City vs Bristol City Prediction

Swansea City are currently 4th in the league table, and have impressed under the management of Steve Cooper. They have won four of their last five league games, and are eight points behind league leaders Norwich City, who have played two more games.

Bristol City, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. They recently sacked Dean Holden as manager, with former Leicester City and Watford manager Nigel Pearson appointed in his place. They have lost four of their last five league games.

Time to get started. ✨ pic.twitter.com/wpLKbNcdid — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) February 24, 2021

The Swans are in good form coming into this game and should be able to triumph.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Bristol City

