Swansea City vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Swansea City are set to play host to Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday for the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Swansea City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Saturday in the EFL Championship. Goals from Ghana international Andre Ayew and midfielder Conor Hourihane secured the win for Steve Cooper's Swansea City.

Manchester City, on the other hand, thrashed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-1 yesterday in the English Premier League. A brace from in-form German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and goals from attacker Raheem Sterling and talented youngster Phil Foden ensured victory for Pep Guardiola's side. Egypt international Mohamed Salah scored the consolation goal for Liverpool.

Swansea City vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with Manchester City beating Swansea City 3-2. Second-half goals from Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva and experienced Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, and an own goal from Swedish goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt sealed the deal for Manchester City.

Midfielder Matt Grimes and former Manchester City winger Bersant Celina, now at Dijon, scored the goals for Swansea City.

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-W-W

Manchester City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Swansea City vs Manchester City Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper will be unable to call upon the services of young forward Liam Cullen and German goalkeeper Steven Benda, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues.

Injured: Steven Benda, Liam Cullen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Argentina international Sergio Aguero and Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who are all injured.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Nathan Ake

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

🗣 “He is a high-level player, but he has bought into how we work. We work in a specific way and he has made a conscious effort to understand that.”



Cooper feels @ConorHourihane has added a different attacking dimension to the squad 💥



👉 https://t.co/IvSNJnsp6n pic.twitter.com/yi3rGkrFVT — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 7, 2021

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Tommy Doyle, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

Swansea City vs Manchester City Prediction

Swansea City are in fine form in the EFL Championship, and are currently 3rd in the league table. Steve Cooper's side are just two points behind league leaders Norwich City with a game in hand, and have impressed with their style of play.

Advertisement

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table, and are in frightening form. Pep Guardiola's men are now favourites to win the league, and they seem to have found form at the right moment.

Man City: 🖐 points clear at the top pic.twitter.com/5TuKOgw3Ov — Premier League (@premierleague) February 7, 2021

Manchester City should be able to triumph in this game, despite the Swans' form.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

Also Read: Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21