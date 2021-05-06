Take a bow Blues: Thomas Tuchel has turned Chelsea into world beaters

The celebrations that followed Mason Mount’s goal for Chelsea against Real Madrid made total nonsense of the idea of playing in empty stadiums.

Despite playing in a stadium without fans, the noise from the England midfielder, his team-mates and Chelsea's entire bench reverberated around Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had just netted their second goal of the night against Real Madrid and were now all but destined to reach their first UEFA Champions League final since 2012.

It has been a tumultuous journey for Chelsea, who were given no chance at the beginning of the season. However, the Blues currently look totally transformed.

Blues get the better of Real Madrid

Chelsea were clearly the better side over the two legs and deserved to make the final at the expense of Real Madrid.

The Blancos were simply off the pace in both legs and couldn’t match the intensity of the English side. Just like in the first leg, Chelsea created better chances at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mount were well-taken but it could’ve been more. Chelsea wasted many chances to kill off the game before finally grabbing their cushioning goal.

Four months ago, this was a side that couldn’t compete under Frank Lampard. However, the Blues are now in the Champions League final and have a very good chance of winning the trophy.

Thomas Tuchel is the only manager to have faced Zinedine Zidane 5+ times and avoid defeat:



◎ 2-2 (BVB)

◎ 2-2 (BVB)

◉ 3-0 (PSG)

◎ 2-2 (PSG)

◎ 1-1 (Chelsea)

◉ 2-0 (Chelsea)



Three different clubs and yet to lose to Zizou. 😤 pic.twitter.com/lsb0fUDcKs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 5, 2021

Tuchel has made Chelsea world beaters

For many Chelsea fans, all hope was lost during Lampard's tenure. The arrival of Thomas Tuchel, though, has changed everything.

In just over three months, the German has transformed Chelsea from a fragile side to world-beaters. The Blues now go into matches with no fear and are no longer underdogs.

“It was another energetic performance, full of positive attitude, full of hunger, and what spirit we showed in moments when we needed to suffer in the first half, and what a reaction in the second half,” Tuchel said after the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“The heads were never down, the heads were always up even after the big chances we missed. We always stayed positive and we never regretted some things, so it was fantastic.”

Indeed, Chelsea have been very positive since Tuchel’s arrival and it’ll take more than just a good team to beat them. The Blues have become world beaters and the potential of this team is scary, to say the least.