"Thanks for stopping by at The Bridge" - Chelsea send message to Indian cricketer and boyhood Blues fan Shreyas Iyer

Chelsea posted a heart-warming message for fan and Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer earlier today.

Shreyas Iyer is currently in the West Indies for India’s limited overs tour. India won the ODI series 3-0 and are currently leading the T-20 series 2-1. The cricket team was recently in England for another tour. Two of the ODIs were played in London stadia, including the Lord’s and the Kennington Oval.

Shreyas Iyer, a boyhood Chelsea fan, had stopped by at the club's home ground Stamford Bridge. The club posted a tweet thanking the cricketer for stopping by at Stamford Bridge. Iyer could be seen holding a number 41 Chelsea jersey in the picture. That's his jersey number for the national team.

Iyer looked delighted to have visited the stadium and is known to be a huge fan of the Blues. The West London club are currently negotiating for multiple players and are expected to complete further signings in the coming days.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel look to end transfer window on a high

The Blues have already added a bunch of high-profile players to their roster. Kalidou Koulibaly can be expected to be a crucial player and has been signed as a direct replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues have also added Raheem Sterling and recently announced that they are close to finalizing a deal for Carney Chukwuemeka.

The former Aston Villa man might not be an immediate starter but could be groomed into a world class midfielder. He could be seen as a potential replacement for N’Golo Kante, who is 31. On the flip side, the Blues were not able to finalize deals for multiple priority targets.

This includes the likes of Jules Kounde and Raphinha, two players who chose Barcelona instead. However, the Blues still have time to make a couple more signings and give themselves a chance to compete with Liverpool and City.

Apart from focussing on another center-back, Tuchel's team has also been linked with a swoop for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.

While the new squad might not immediately be able to compete with the two best English teams, Tuchel will be happy with the way the transfer window has gone thus far. The Blues have an almost complete squad and only need a couple more players to theoretically finish the puzzle.

