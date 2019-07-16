The most expensive transfers across the top 5 European football leagues (July 2019)

FC Barcelona unveil new player, Antoine Griezmann

The dust has long settled on the 2018-19 season, and our favorite clubs are once again bracing up for resumption on hostilities.

It's the summer transfer window of 2019 (a period some aptly term 'silly season' for obvious reasons), and the cheque books are out, the rumor mill is in full swing, insane figures are being quoted, club presidents/chairmen are haggling for dear life, and football agents are frothing at the mouth (looking at you, Mino Raiola).

Amidst the ongoing Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt, Neymar, Harry Maguire, etc, soap-opera-like transfer stories flying over our heads, several major deals have been made, and players, as well as clubs, have completed their dream moves.

In this article, we run down a list of the biggest transfers which have taken place so far in the top five European powerhouses of the Spanish LaLiga, the English Premier League, the German Bundesliga, the Italian Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.

#1 Premier League

Manchester City: Rodri (Midfielder - £62.8 million)

Rodrigo Hernandez

The 23-year-old Rodrigo Hernandez was brought in as a replacement for the aging Fernandinho (34). He was also a transfer target of Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich, who were willing to pay his release clause (€70 million), but according to the player, Man City was his preferred destination, and working with Pep Guardiola was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

“This is one of the greatest teams around at the moment. I would say City are in the top two or three in the world, so from the moment I heard City were interested there was no doubt in my mind. For me it is a great step, not just because of the team but because of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain.

“I am still very young and I know I have a lot to the learn, but players who have played for Pep told me this would be the best place to further my career. Sergio Busquets, a player I have always admired, told me that Pep Guardiola would not only improve my game, he would not stop trying to improve it.”

The midfielder who has been compared to veteran Barca midfielder, Sergio Busquets, was a key player for Diego Simeone's team last season with 47 games, 3 goals, and 1 assist.

Tottenham Hotspur: Tanguy Ndombele (Midfielder - £55 million plus add ons)

Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur had to smash their transfer record to land Mauricio Pochettino's #1 transfer target. The highly-rated 22-year-old is an exciting cocktail of impressive dribbling, raw power, and skill.

In 96 games for Lyon, he had 4 goals and 16 assists. He replaces Mousa Dembele at the heart of Spurs' midfield.

Manchester United: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Defender - £45 million plus add ons)

Wan-Bissaka during Man Utd's pre-season tour

After seemingly endless transfer negotiations, Man Utd finally landed their man. The club is looking to return to the summit of English football, and the young fullback is just one piece of the puzzle.

Wan-Bissaka is largely a new kid on the block, with no senior England cap, and having only just completed his first full season as a pro footballer at senior level last term. However, he does come with some impressive stats. He was named Crystal Palace's player of the season last time out and made more tackles than any other defender in Europe's top 5 leagues.

