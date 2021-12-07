Chelsea's forgotten star Ruben Loftus-Cheek is on a path to redemption 

Back in 2019, when Frank Lampard took over the reins at Chelsea, there was a feeling of optimism around Stamford Bridge.

A manager who would open the doors to first-team football for many young players with an abundance of talent, but limited first-team opportunities.

It did happen with the likes of Chelsea's academy stars Mason Mount, Reece James and others proving their mettle.

But years before Lampard became manager, when he still plied his trade with Chelsea as a player, there was a young talent at Cobham. A talent many thought would go on to become a future Chelsea star and a mainstay in their midfield for years to come. The young talent was Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

However, it did not turn out to be a fairytale for Loftus-Cheek as many had expected at Chelsea. Over the years, his juniors from the academy have been able to nail down a regular spot in the first team, but not Loftus-Cheek.

First few seasons at Chelsea and Loan Spells

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action against Watford

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea at the age of eight. He established himself as a hot talent over the years and went on to win the 2013-14 FA Youth Cup and the U-21s Premier League.

Due to his impressive performances for the developmental squads, he was promoted to the senior set-up by Jose Mourinho in the 2014-15 season.

The next few seasons culminated in limited first-team opportunities and he went out on loan, to the southern side of London, at Crystal Palace. It was here where he was able to nurture and showcase his raw talent and put on a string of impressive displays for the Eagles.

So good were his performances that he was able to grab himself a spot on the England bus headed for the 2018 World Cup.

After the World Cup, during the 2018-19 season he became a regular for Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri and played the best football of his life. But as fate would have it, Loftus-Cheek suffered an achilles injury. It put him on the treatment table for more than a year, derailing all the progress that he had made at Chelsea.

When he did return from injury, Sarri had left Chelsea for Juventus and he was not the first choice under Lampard in midfield. Loftus-Cheek found himself in the same position that he was in at the start of his career.

In search of more playing time, he went out on loan again.This time just across Stamford Bridge to their neighbors Fulham, looking to bounce back from his torrid time.

However, Loftus-Cheek suffered relegation with the Cottagers. He had a really disappointing season personally, while his juniors from the academy were basking in winning the UEFA Champions League with their boyhood club.

Bouncing back and Impressing Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been praisworthy of the 25-year-old midfielder

Loftus-Cheek came back from his disastrous loan spell at Fulham. The chances of him nailing down a spot in a team consisting of the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovačić always seemed bleak.

Loftus-Cheek’s chance of making it to the very top with his boyhood club surely had hit rock bottom. It is certainly a very difficult task to impress a manager like Thomas Tuchel who demands so much from his players.

It would not be exaggerating to say that he had somewhat joined the infamous list of academy players at Chelsea - players who had the potential to go to the very top but sadly could never make it. Being shipped on loan from one club to another until they are finally sold by Chelsea for some profit.

His fate was already written, possibly out on loan again, and even almost went to rivals West Ham United on deadline day. Although he stayed, he was always expected to be a bit-part player for Chelsea until he impressed Tuchel in pre-season.

Surprisingly, Tuchel started giving him opportunities this season that even Loftus-Cheek would not have expected. Although not the first name on the team sheet, Tuchel has used Loftus-Cheek astutely, often bringing him on as a substitute to finish off games.

It is Loftus-Cheek’s dynamism, dribbling ability and direct play that gives Tuchel an option to bring in someone who has that different edge. Someone who can not only drive the midfield in the latter stages of the game but also offers something really unique and fresh.

Loftus-Cheek grabbed this lifeline offered with both hands. It all started with his impressive display in the Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa. It was then followed by decent cameos off the bench against Manchester City and Juventus.

He has been used in different positions over the years at Chelsea. Under Tuchel, he plays in a two-man midfield, in a much deeper role. He relies on his dribbling ability to take on players and drive the game forward for Chelsea.

It is the link he creates between midfield and attack which makes him so valuable and unique. It is something none of the other midfield players at Chelsea can offer at the moment.

Injuries to Kante and Kovačić, a hectic set of fixtures and his own impressive performances meant more playing time. He was particularly brilliant in the league game against Brentford.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Chelsea vs. Brentford:



◉ Most touches (100)

◉ Most duels contested (22)

◉ Most ball recoveries (13)

◉ Most fouls won (5)

◉ Most take-ons (4)



He also made four clearances and three tackles. 💪 Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Chelsea vs. Brentford: ◉ Most touches (100)◉ Most duels contested (22)◉ Most ball recoveries (13) ◉ Most fouls won (5) ◉ Most take-ons (4)He also made four clearances and three tackles. 💪 https://t.co/FUZ6PXW7sj

Interestingly, it is in the Champions League that the 25-year-old has really hit the ground running. He started his first Champions League game in six years for Chelsea against Malmo and was able to repay Tuchel’s trust by continuing his good form.

In their reverse fixture against Juventus at Bridge, he was called into action much earlier, replacing the injured Kante, and got himself an invaluable assist.

He has simply been outstanding for Chelsea from the middle of the park in the Champions League, and his statistics speak for themselves.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◎◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◎◉◉◉◉◉



He's only been tackled twice. 🩰 Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completed more take-ons (12) than any other Chelsea player in the #UCL this season:◎◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◎◉◉◉◉◉He's only been tackled twice. 🩰 Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completed more take-ons (12) than any other Chelsea player in the #UCL this season:◎◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◎◉◉◉◉◉He's only been tackled twice. 🩰 https://t.co/wIHmNfEWSP

What’s more astonishing is that he has achieved this while starting just one game, and completing only 172 minutes in the elite competition.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has started just five games in the Premier League this season. With his recent back-to-back starts coming in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United at home, a hard fought 2-1 away win over Watford. He made three starts in a row leading up to the recent disappointing 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

Despite having played limited minutes under his belt, he has been terrific whenever he has been called upon by Tuchel. He has two assists to his name and an impressive passing percentage of 88.64 for the season so far.

Loftus-Cheek has completed 4.69 take-ons per 90 minutes in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season, more than any other player.

Still a long way to go

The resurgence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek has put Chelsea fans in excitement

To put it into perspective, it is still a long journey back home for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, it would be fair to say that he is on his path to redemption at Chelsea.

He may never be able to reach the heights that were expected of him at the start of his career. Nevertheless, the strength and girth by which he has been performing lately goes on to show that he is hell bent on proving himself.

Due to his impressive performances, Loftus-Cheek has also been linked with a plethora of clubs. Italian giants like AS Roma and Lazio, currently being managed by Loftus-Cheek's former bosses, have shown an interest in him.

All of this speculation would be really flattering for him, but would only push him to work harder. If he continues his good performances, he is bound to give Tuchel a selection headache in the future. The more the midfielder makes on opportunities, the more Chelsea's faithful will see more of him.

Similar kind of form a couple of seasons ago for Crystal Palace earned him a ticket to the World Cup. On the pretext of consistent performances, he can definitely make a case for himself, with the World Cup less than a year away.

The revival of Ruben Loftus-Cheek will definitely invoke feelings of excitement and hope among Chelsea supporters, something they all wish happens soon enough.

