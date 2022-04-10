“The chemistry between us gets stronger” - PSG attacker Neymar lauds ‘extraordinary’ Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

PSG secured a stunning 6-1 victory against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 last night with star forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all contributing heavily.

Neymar and Mbappe both scored hat-tricks while Messi managed to grab a hat-trick of assists in a brilliant attacking display by the superstar trio.

Speaking to PSGTV after the game, Neymar was thrilled with PSG's performance:

"I am very pleased to have scored my first hat-trick of the season. And even happier with the win and our attitude. It's important that the chemistry between us gets stronger in every match.

"Unfortunately, everyone is pretty much at 100% at the end of the season. It's a shame, but I am very happy with everything that we are showing on the pitch. It's a lot easier to play with players who are very intelligent. Leo and Kylian are extraordinary, they are two geniuses."

The famed PSG trio of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe seem to be finally finding form together and combining well. With just 7 games left in Ligue 1 until the end of the season, fans will be hoping for more such performances by the PSG forwards.

PSG will be determined to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi next season

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Neymar, Messi and Mbappe are all capable of winning games single-handedly for PSG and it will be interesting to see if the trio do stay together next season. All 3 stars have been linked with an exit in the last few weeks.

While Mbappe has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, rumors of a potential Barcelona return for Lionel Messi refuse to die down. Even Neymar has been linked with an exit in recent weeks, with some reports stating that the French giants are open to selling the 30-year-old superstar if the right offer comes in.

The superstar trio may have taken some time to hit their stride. But they provided a glimpse of what could have been if they had clicked together earlier in the season.

PSG will be determined to keep the trio together for at least another season with Kylian Mbappe's future being the most pressing issue at the moment. The Frenchman's contract runs out this summer and it will be interesting to see what the 23-year-old decides about his future in the coming months.

