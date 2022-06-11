The most expensive signings of the last 5 summer transfer windows

The summer transfer window is currently the most buzzing activity in the world of football. Players are beginning to switch clubs, while those who are out of contract have begun their search for new clubs.

The transfer window is just kicking off but some top deals have already taken place. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Ivan Perisic to Tottenham Hotspur are some of the top confirmed deals.

Over the years, there has been massive inflation in the market. Clubs who want the best players must be willing to break the bank to get their services. Erling Haaland's £51m move to Manchester City is currently the most expensive deal of the 2022 summer transfer window so far. However, with the window still in its early days, this sum might eventually be surpassed.

On that note, let's take a look at the most expensive deals from the five previous summer transfer windows.

#5 Neymar (€222m) - 2017

Neymar Signs For PSG For A world Record Fee

The 2017 summer transfer window was a very busy one. That summer gave birth to a number of expensive deals. Ousamane Dembele moved to Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. But it was Neymar's switch from Barcelona to PSG that stole the headlines.

The Paris-based club broke the bank to secure the services of Neymar. They paid a whopping sum of €222m for the Brazilian, setting a record for the most expensive transfer in football history.

Neymar has been an integral part of PSG's success since signing for the club in 2017. He has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France, two Coupe de la Ligue, and two Trophees des Champions.

He also helped the club to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020. Neymar has scored 100 goals in 144 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (€180m) - 2018

Paris Saint Germain Unveil New Signing Kylian Mbappe

PSG pulled off two major deals in the summer of 2017. A few days after setting a world record with the transfer of Neymar, they completed the signing of Kylian Mbappe for a sum of €180m.

The then 18-year-old French forward was one of the hottest prospects in Europe. Mbappe helped AS Monaco reach the semi-finals of the 2016-17 Champions League. He also scored 26 goals in 44 appearances across competitions as Monaco won Ligue 1 that season.

Bigger Than Sports @biggrthansports Signed a new deal with Nike worth $174m



His new PSG deal will earn him $75m after taxes over 3 years - That's $25m year, over $2m a month, over $480,000 a week, $68,500 a day…after tax + $125m signing bonus



Mbappe is now the highest paid player in the world at 23 Signed a new deal with Nike worth $174m His new PSG deal will earn him $75m after taxes over 3 years - That's $25m year, over $2m a month, over $480,000 a week, $68,500 a day…after tax + $125m signing bonusMbappe is now the highest paid player in the world at 23 https://t.co/RedbxzNB1q

However, due to the signing of Neymar and UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, Mbappe was unable to move to PSG on a permanent basis. He initially played on loan that summer before moving permanently in 2018, making him the second most expensive player in football.

#3 Joao Felix (€126m) - 2019

Felix is the fourth most expensive footballer in football

Joao Felix's €126m move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid was the most expensive signing of the 2019 summer transfer window. The Spanish club made the Portuguese their most expensive player.

Felix signed a seven-year contract and was to replace Antoine Greizmann, who was headed to Barcelona. Then 19 years old, Felix was one of the hottest youngsters in Europe. He registered 15 goals and seven assists as Benfica won the Portuguese league that year.

This transfer is the fourth most expensive signing of all time, only behind Neymar's €222m to PSG, Mbappe's €180m to PSG and Phillipe Coutinho's €145m to Barcelona.

#2 Kai Havertz (€84m) - 2020

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

In 2019, Chelsea were given a two-window transfer ban by FIFA for breaching a rule involving academy players. However, after an appeal, the ban was reduced by half. Then head coach Frank Lampard had to rely on the club's academy stars to weather the storm in the 2019-20 season.

However, the rescinded ban meant that Chelsea were prepared to spend a lot in the upcoming summer. The Blues spent over £200m in the 2020 summer window. They signed players like Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chillwell, and also Kai Havertz.

Havertz, who was the Bundesliga's brightest young talent, cost Chelsea €84m. There was a lot of hype surrounding his move, and the young German became the club's most expensive signing at the time.

He struggled in his first season at the club, but has now settled in, becoming a vital member of Chelsea's current setup. Havertz has played a huge part in the Blues' recent success in Europe. He scored the winning goals in the 2021 Champions League final and also the FIFA Club World Cup final.

#1 Jack Grealish (€117m) - 2021

Manchester City Unveil New Signing Jack Grealish

Manchester City acquired the services of England forward Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League-record fee of £100m last summer. Grealish became the most expensive footballer in the history of British football. The deal was also the most expensive summer transfer of 2021.

His first season at Manchester City wasn't too rosy. The 26-year-old managed just six goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances for the Citizens. Nevertheless, he picked up the winners medal as City won the league title.

Grealish will be hoping to improve on his performances in the coming season. He is currently the sixth most expensive footballer in the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far