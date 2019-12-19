The greatest Chelsea XI of the last decade (2010-2019)

Chelsea players jubiliant after lifting the Premier League

This past decade has been quite successful for Chelsea. They got their hands on the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup, and the FA cup. All this wouldn't be possible without remarkable managers and incredible players. This article accordingly looks at the best XI from Chelsea squads for the 2010-2019 decade. This is not meant to be the best or the perfect squad but it aims to look at what the players achieved in the past decade for the club. The formation I decided to use was a 4-4-2.

Goalkeeper - Petr Cech

Petr Cech is a club legend at Stamford Bridge

This spot was a relatively tough pick as Thibaut Courtois won Chelsea 2 premier leagues. Kepa is very new and has not done anything significant yet. Cech was instrumental in winning Chelsea the Champions League. While he left Chelsea after the 14/15 season, Chelsea would not be European Champions if it was not for him. His saves in the final were heroic, to say the least. That forces me to pick him as the keeper for the decade.

Defenders - Cesar Azpilicueta, Branislav Ivanovic, John Terry, and Ashley Cole

Ex-Chelsea skipper and legend John Terry

The only questionable pick for the defensive line-upwould be Ashley Cole. I again pick him due to his performance in the Champions League run of 2011/12. His clearance off the line against Napoli kept Chelsea in the tie which they went on to win in the next round thanks to the heroics of John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic. Terry and Ivanovic were both instrumental in the 2014/15 title. Ivanovic won them the Europa League in 2012/13 with his late header. Azpilicueta has been one of the most consistent players for Chelsea in this decade, and despite a dip in form in 2019/20, he arguably has been Chelsea's best defender this decade. I would line him up at right back, Terry and Ivanovic as centre backs and Ashley Cole at left back. Special mention for Gary Cahill, won everything for Chelsea and deserves to be on this list. He can easily slot in for anyone other than Azpilicueta.

Midfielders - N'Golo Kanté, Frank Lampard, Ramires and Eden Hazard

Kante and Hazard are midfield wizards

This section was the toughest to pick. The reason I pick Ramires can be attributed to a single moment at the Camp Nou in the Champions League semi-final. The audacity to chip Victor Valdez at that pivotal moment when his team were down by a goal and a man, made him a legend in the eyes of every Chelsea fan. Furthermore, he was great in the 2014/15 title winning season for Chelsea. Lampard may be a biased pick and can be easily replaced by Fabregas, but it simply feels right to put the current Chelsea manager in the team of the decade. He was the captain for the Champions League final and the Europa league final which Chelsea went on to win. N'Golo Kanté and Eden Hazard may be regarded as the modern greats of the premier league and had to find a way in this line-up.

Special Mention - Cesc Fabregas for his role in two of the titles with Chelsea won. If one is looking for a more technical midfield with more control and flair, Ramires can easily be subbed off for Fabregas. I personally would like to see him start but I place Ramires ahead of him due to his Champions League heroics.

Strikers - Dider Drogba and Diego Costa

Didier Drogba coming on as a sub for Diego Costa

Was there ever any doubt that these two would find themselves on this list? An absolute nightmare to play against, Didier Drogba and Diego Costa would strike fear in the minds of any defence. Their power and accuracy along with their ability to turn up in big games would make them an incredible striking partnership.