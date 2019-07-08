The highest-paid footballers from each of Europe's top five leagues

Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar all find their places on this list.

Football as a sport has transformed dramatically over the years. But nothing has changed more than the financial aspect of the game. Top players across European leagues have signed multi-million dollar contracts with their clubs, so it's no wonder why the top three earning athletes in the year last year were all professional footballers (as per Forbes).

Clubs all across Europe who have found generous sponsors backing them are not only breaking the bank for the player they want but are also outbidding their rivals in offering lucrative deals to the stars, which sometimes makes us wonder is football turning into just another money making business for the rich?

Nonetheless, given the performances from the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo day in and day out for their clubs, pushing themselves to their physical limits, one might be prompted to say money well spent.

So, with the 2019-20 season on the horizon, we have compiled the list of the highest earners from each of the Europe's top five leagues, from the lowest earner to the highest (EPL, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A), with the usual suspects and some names that might surprise you.

#5 Robert Lewandowski - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in German top-flight. He's won the Bundesliga top scorer award on four occasions, only former Bayern Munich superstar Gerd Muller has more, with seven honors to his name.

The Polish striker's fortunes changed when he switched his Borussia Dortmund jersey for the Bavarians and not only did he enjoy a trophy-laden spell with the record German champions, he also pocketed a handsome amount of money doing so, with his latest contract with them earning him a monthly salary of €1.33 million.

Though Bundesliga is not usually associated with big money moves or huge deals for the players, the amount of money spent by the reigning champions to retain a player of the caliber of Lewandowski is completely justified. There's no Bayern Munich supporter who will raise an eyebrow over the wage of this goal machine of a man, who has scored 20 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.

With his current contract running until the 2021 season, it would be fair to assume that he'll retain his place as the highest earner in the German football for at least one more season.

