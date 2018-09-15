Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19: Top 10 rated players in the Premier League

Shubham Dupare
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
956   //    15 Sep 2018, 02:19 IST

FIFA 19 Ratings reveal
EA Sports released the ratings for top 100 players in FIFA 19

The wait is finally over as the release of the latest edition of arguably the best football video game is just days away. With EA Sports releasing the demo version for the fans on Thursday, it also revealed the much-awaited player ratings.

Every year the game updates its player ratings based on the player performance, both on the club level and the international level. Personal achievements like winning the league, winning awards like the Ballon d'Or, PFA Player of the year also make a contribution to the ratings.

Obviously, we find that in FIFA 19, the top three spots in the ratings have been given to Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar respectively. I mean they are currently the best three players in the world right now, so who's gonna argue with that. This year the highest rating has been awarded to Ronaldo and Messi. They both are rated 94 overall in the game.


When looking at the top 100 players, we find quite a few Premier League players on the list. So, without wasting any time, let's just get straight to the list of the top 10 players of the Premier League, according to FIFA 19:

#10 Christian Eriksen (88)

Watford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Eriksen is the highest rated Danish player in FIFA 19

Christian Eriksen, the 26-year-old Danish playmaker, comes at number 10 in the list of highest rated Premier League players. He is also one of the two Tottenham players featuring in this list.

In FIFA 19 he has been given a rating of 88, which is an improvement from the last edition of the game, in which he was rated 87.

Some in-depth stats for Eriksen are as follows:

  1. Pace - 74
  2. Shooting - 82
  3. Passing - 89
  4. Dribbling - 86
  5. Defending - 53
  6. Physical - 64
Shubham Dupare
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
