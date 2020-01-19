Thomas Tuchel addresses Layvin Kurzawa's Arsenal links, Leroy Sane reignites Bayern Munich speculation and more: EPL Transfer Roundup, 19th January 2020

Layvin Kurzawa

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel deals Arsenal a massive blow in Layvin Kurzawa chase

Thomas Tuchel has downplayed Layvin Kurzawa's transfer links to Arsenal in the January transfer window by stating that he has never spoken to the Paris Saint-Germain defender about his departure.

The Gunners view the France international as an ideal addition to their defensive ranks and believe he will greatly improve the current injury crisis in their back-line. The 27-year-old is reportedly in advanced talks with the north London giants and has even announced that he has switched agents to a UK-based company to further intensify his exit speculation.

Speaking of the rumours, Tuchel said (via GFFN), "We need him, we need him. Honestly, I have not spoken with Layvin or anyone else about a departure. We currently have Juan (Bernat) and Layvin for the left-back position, which is good and it must be like that. Juan is injured, what would we do without Layvin? It’s not possible."

He added, "He played well (vs Monaco in mid-week), he is here, he is training very well and it is always the same thing, it is up to him to show what he is capable of. Layvin has done good matches for us, he will play tomorrow if he remains healthy. He was good against Monaco, it is good that he is here and he is an important player for us in this position on the left."

Leroy Sane hints at possible Bayern Munich move

Leroy Sane

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has hinted at a possible move to Bayern Munich by switching agents in what is believed to be an effort to help seal a move to the Bundesliga giants, Sport Bild has reported.

The 24-year-old departed David Beckham’s DB Ventures Limited agency to join LIAN Sports, a company that also represents Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. The Bavarians are aware of the player's change in direction and are believed to be plotting a move for him in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international is understood to be interested in a move to the Allianz Arena and looks set for a summer move as he has shown no signs of wanting a contract extension at the Etihad.

Manchester United not ready to pay Bruno Fernandes' fee

Bruno Fernandes

As per reports on the BBC, Manchester United are not willing to pay Sporting Lisbon's €80 million valuation of Bruno Fernandes, which means they may risk losing out on the midfielder for the second consecutive time.

The Portuguese sensation has been the subject of one of the longest sagas of the January transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers him the ideal candidate to improve his midfield following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Both clubs have been involved in intensive negotiations in the last week but there remains a major disagreement between them as Ed Woodward is only willing to pay €65 million for the services of the midfielder.

Fernandes himself is believed to have grown weary of the delay in negotiations and has requested his club to accept the revised offer from the Premier League giants.

AS Roma not giving up on Xherdan Shaqiri pursuit

Xherdan Shaqiri

AS Roma have held discussions with Liverpool over the potential transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri, reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed.

The Premier League leaders recently declared that they would not be sanctioning any departures in the January transfer window but the announcement has not deterred the Rome-based outfit, who are willing to give the Swiss international more game-time if he signs for them.

The Reds were understood to have turned down a loan offer for the 28-year-old but the Giallorossi are refusing to give up on their pursuit and are now considering a fresh loan deal with an option to buy,

