Barca considering Bernardeschi-Rakitic swap deal, Inter Milan cool interest in Arturo Vidal and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 18th January 2020

Ivan Rakitic

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Juventus and Barcelona in talks over Bernardeschi-Rakitic swap deal

According to AS, Barcelona and Juventus are currently in talks over a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi.

Both clubs had been in discussions over a similar deal last summer but former Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde turned down the move. The arrival of Quique Setien has, however, revived the possibility of the move taking place and the two clubs are now considering the operation.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their central midfield and the Croatian is believed to be an ideal candidate for Maurizio Sarri. The 31-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the reigning Serie A champions and the only thing left for them to do is to reach an agreement with Barcelona.

Inter give up on Vidal chase

Arturo Vidal

According to reports in Italy, Inter Milan have cooled their interest in Arturo Vidal, with the Chilean set to remain at Barcelona for the remainder of the season.

The Italian giants, who are currently a place and two points adrift of Serie A leaders Juventus, were heavily linked with a move for the midfielder.

A January switch to the San Siro was mooted for Vidal but it appears the 32-year-old will stay put at the Camp Nou for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

Barcelona recently replaced Ernesto Valverde with Quique Setien as their new manager, and it seems the Catalan giants are now reluctant to let Vidal leave in January.

As a result, Inter have shifted their focus elsewhere and are prioritising the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona-linked Dani Olmo left out of Dinamo Zagreb’s playing squad

Dani Olmo

Dinamo Zagreb head coach Nenad Bielica has revealed that Barcelona-linked Dani Olmo has been left out of the squad for a friendly game at the weekend.

Although the Catalan giants have reportedly cooled their interest in the Spaniard, reports about his possible switch to the Camp Nou refuses to die down.

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have also been credited with interest in the 21-year-old, who looks certain to leave Dinamo Zagreb this month. As a result, it is believed that the Croatian side do not want to risk Olmo in a friendly as it could scupper a possible transfer.

Bielica was quoted as saying by SPORT,

"No, Olmo won't play tomorrow. We all know how these transfers work although we don't know where or when he'll go. We don't want to take any risks for the club and especially in friendly matches. Either way, he's in good spirits and has been playing well."

