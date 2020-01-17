Lautaro Martinez responds to Barcelona rumours, Dinamo Zagreb president addresses Dani Olmo's Blaugrana links and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 17th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Lautaro Martinez flattered by Barcelona links but is happy at Inter

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is flattered by his transfer links to the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City but insists that he is "very happy" at the San Siro.

The Argentina international has formed a lethal partnership with Romelu Lukaku under the tutelage of Antonio Conte and has registered 10 goals and one assist for the club in Serie A this season.

Barcelona consider the 22-year-old to be the ideal candidate to fill Luis Suarez's shoes after he was sidelined for four months due to injury. Meanwhile, Manchester City view him as a long-term replacement to Sergio Aguero.

Speaking of the transfer talks, Lautaro told TyC Sports,

"I'm very happy here at Inter, people love me and I love them. If you talk about me [as a transfer target] it is because I do my job well. I must continue on this path. I am very calm, I live day-to-day and I am happy and comfortable here."

Dinamo Zagreb president claims the club received no offers for Dani Olmo

Dinamo Zagreb president Mirko Barisic has addressed Dani Olmo's transfer links to Barcelona and has revealed that the club are yet to receive any offers for the midfielder.

The Catalan giants have been credited with plausible interest in the €30 million-rated midfileder but are believed to have abandoned their chase for him this week, thereby giving his other suitors including Inter Milan a less-crowded route to his signature.

The 21-year-old had recently expressed his happiness at Barcelona's approach for him telling L'Esportiu that he is glad that the reported interest "has turned into a concrete proposal" from the club.

Addressing Olmo's transfer links to the Blaugrana, Barisic told TMW (via Sport),

"That he's said that he would like to return to Barca? That's another matter, but there's nothing concrete. Until the end of January, anything can happen. He's not on the market, he's got a contract until 2021 and he's staying at Dinamo.

"His value is 30 million? It's a good number but someone will have to offer it for us to take it seriously. We say for now we can't fix a price for him because we haven't received offers."

Neymar keen on new PSG deal

Neymar Jr wants to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain but any agreement would depend on the possibility of the club's progression into the UEFA Champions League, ESPN sources have reported.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are understood to be optimistic about reaching an agreement with the forward although no deal will be tabled before April or May.

The Brazil international was previously believed to be keen on a return to Barcelona after he suggested that he was disillusioned with life at the Parc des Princes.

However, it appears his relationship with the French giants has greatly improved in the last few months and he is now ready to extend the remaining two-and-a-half-years on his current contract with the club.

Barcelona and Manchester City battle it out for Villarreal midfielder

According to SPORT, Barcelona are set to battle Manchester City for the signing of Villarreal midfielder Ivan Morante. The Spain Under-19 international, who is valued at £6 million, has turned heads with his performances for Villarreal B this season and is expected to leave the club soon.

The reigning La Liga champions have been monitoring his progress as they look to recruit the country's top youngsters but face stiff competition from the Citizens, who believe he has the potential to become David Silva's long-term successor.

Barcelona are understood to be aware of the Premier League outfit's interest in the midfielder, whose contract with the Yellow Submarine expires this summer, and are working to bring him in as soon as possible.

