Thomas Tuchel faces big decision as Timo Werner fails to improve during international break

Chelsea will look to continue their impressive run when the Premier League resumes this weekend. The Blues are set to take on West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the London giants have revived their hopes of finishing in the top four. They are also on course to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, with a winnable two-legged clash against Porto coming up.

For now, Chelsea will have to turn their attention to the West Brom game this weekend. It’s been over two months since the Blues lost a game, and Tuchel will hope to have his players at their best when they return from the international break.

However, one player whose form has become concerning is Timo Werner. From being a striker who scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga last season, the German is currently a pale shadow of his former self.

📍 Cobham



𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨! 🔵 Saturday 🔜 pic.twitter.com/FhLdGu6WWL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 1, 2021

Timo Werner fails to impress with Germany

The international break is the best time for players who are underperforming at their clubs to regain their form.

However, that has not been the case for Timo Werner. The 25-year-old made very little impact when he joined Germany for the World Cup qualifiers. He played just 58 minutes of football in his national team’s three matches and started on the bench in each of them.

Even worse, Werner’s highlight with the national team was a horror miss against North Macedonia as Die Mannschaft suffered a humiliating defeat to the minnows.

Germany boss Joachim Low stated, as quoted by the Independent:

Advertisement

“He must put that ball away, no question at all. He has shown here he can score goals. But he doesn’t hit the ball right with his left foot, if he makes a clean contact with the ball it’s a goal.”

Low is usually not a coach who criticises his players in the open, but even he couldn’t hide his frustration in the aftermath of the game.

🇩🇪🇲🇰Talk about a bad day at the office...



A local newspaper created Timo Werner a Macedonian Identity Card for his services in last night's game.



The sort of pettiness we fully endorse. pic.twitter.com/AERQLhpUJ8 — COPA90 (@Copa90) April 1, 2021

Thomas Tuchel’s big decision over Timo Werner

With Chelsea set to face West Brom on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel faces a big decision over whether to name Timo Werner in his starting line-up.

The Blues manager has been very supportive of the striker since taking over at the helm, but he’s also never shied away from calling him out when necessary.

With Werner’s form continuing to deteriorate, it makes him very likely to be dropped. Olivier Giroud has been waiting in the wings to grab his chance, while Tammy Abraham also boasts a good goal return whenever he starts.

Chelsea have invested so much money to bring Timo Werner to England but the German is yet to repay the investment. His form is a major concern, and Tuchel could soon lose faith in him if things remain the same.