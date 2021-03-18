Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea produce a masterclass against Atletico Madrid

Chelsea continue to prove their doubters wrong with each passing week. The appointment of Thomas Tuchel appears to have turned around the Blues’ season for the better.

The German manager took charge with Chelsea languishing in mid-table in the Premier League and harbouring moderate aspirations in Europe.

In less than two months, though, Tuchel has transformed Chelsea's fortunes. The Blues are back in contention for a top-four place and have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League after defeating Atletico Madrid home and away.

Chelsea are yet to lose in 13 games under Tuchel, which is a record unbeaten start by any manager in the club's history.

Full-time!

A superb display puts us through to the last 8 👊👏 #CHEATM pic.twitter.com/zEJIai6l7z — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 17, 2021

Chelsea too hot for Atletico Madrid to handle

On Wednesday, Chelsea once again showed why they are not to be taken lightly by putting up a professional performance against Atletico Madrid.

Despite going into the game with a 1-0 aggregate advantage, the Blues left nothing to chance. They attacked and defended as a unit, much to the delight of their manager.

Under Tuchel, Chelsea have started games with great intensity and have rarely slackened the pace, something that was evident against Atletico Madrid too.

The two goals scored by Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri were a testament to Chelsea’s ability to pounce on the weakness of their opponents. Both goals came through blistering counter-attacks which involved incredible team play.

Despite Atletico Madrid’s industry and hard work, the Rojiblancos were simply no match for Tuchel’s well-drilled Blues.

Chelsea will be no pushovers in Europe

A few months ago, nobody gave Chelsea any chance to do well in Europe, especially under Frank Lampard.

However, they’ve regained their mojo under Tuchel. Chelsea’s elimination of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League is a real statement of intent to the rest of the competition.

The fear factor is back and Chelsea have proven they’ll be no pushovers.

“The guys play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge and glue to achieve special things,” Tuchel said of his players, as quoted by Chelseafc.com. You can only do it with a special atmosphere. I’m pretty sure nobody wants to play against us in the last eight. It will be a big step, but there’s no need for us to be afraid.”