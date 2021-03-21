Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten run on the line as Chelsea face Sheffield United in FA Cup

Chelsea have been in amazing form since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager. The German arrived barely two months ago, but the change in fortunes at Stamford Bridge has been evident.

Tuchel has overseen 13 games without defeat, six clean sheets in a row, and home and away wins over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 while reviving Chelsea’s top-four hopes.

As Chelsea prepare to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, the 47-year-old is close to winning his first trophy as Blues manager.

Another 𝘽𝙄𝙂 cup game awaits!



A place in the semi-final is up for grabs.



COME ON YOU BLUES! 💙🙌 #CHESHU #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/F0WjYQexV6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 21, 2021

Chelsea have favourable FA Cup quarter-final draw

In truth, there are still some very tough teams in the 2020-21 FA Cup, which makes the competition very difficult to win. On Saturday, Manchester City beat Everton to progress to the semi-finals, while Manchester United and Leicester City will slug it out on Sunday.

For Chelsea, though, they have a very manageable quarter-final draw. The Blues will host a struggling Sheffield United side, who are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League.

The form of both teams suggests Chelsea are huge favourites for this game, and it will be a big shock if the Blades even manage to take the game to extra-time.

Of all the other big teams in this season’s FA Cup, the Blues have the least treacherous route to the semi-finals, and they must make the most of it. That, however, does not mean they should underestimate Sheffield United by playing a weakened side.

Advertisement

The FA Cup has a rich history of upsets, and Chelsea could be laughing at the wrong side of their mouth if they take their opponents for granted on Sunday.

The boss says the attitude of his players makes man-management an easy task! 👏 #CHESHU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 21, 2021

Tuchel could win his first title as Chelsea manager this season

Although Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League are all but over, Tuchel has brilliantly revived the club’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

As if that wasn't enough, the Blues are now firmly in contention for two trophies – the Champions League and the FA Cup. While the former may be far-fetched, winning the FA Cup is definitely a realistic target.

Advertisement

“I think it’s most important that we compete for every competition that we play in,” Tuchel said ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com. For me this is what it is about at Chelsea – if we play in the league we play for the top, if we play in the Champions League, we play to win every game, and if we play in the Cup we play to win every game and compete for the maximum,” said Tuchel.

If Chelsea end the season without a trophy but qualify for the Champions League, it would still be considered a good return for Tuchel. That's because he had joined the club at a time when they were rapidly sinking and out of contention in any competition.

However, the German is a serial winner and knows the importance of winning silverware. Based on how he has transformed the Blues so far, it’s fair to say his hunt for a maiden trophy at Chelsea is taking shape.