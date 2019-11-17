Three clubs that should go for Ben Chilwell in the summer

Ben Chilwell has been one of the standout players for Leicester City this term

The Three Lions demolished minnows Montenegro on 15 November, 2019, a game starring sensational performances from the forwards in Harry Kane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Marcus Rashford.

But, one display that caught the eye, just as it's been doing all season thus far, was that of Ben Chilwell's. The left-back wasn't messing about, as he recorded a hat-trick of assists inside the opening 25 minutes of the game to epitomise the proposition he is when given the license to express.

Groomed at Leicester City since 2010, Chilwell made his debut for the club in December 2016. However, it's his exploits this season that have drawn various plaudits from across the globe.

Three assists and a memorable goal in just 10 appearances in the Premier League have ensured a benchmark, but there's a lot more to the 22-year-old's game. In Brendan Rodgers' system that aids full backs on the counter and allows them to pervade spaces in inverted positions, Chilwell has been a real beneficiary.

He's got ample time to pick his crosses, which are more often than not, whipped in with real venom and purpose. To add to the comfort under this approach, the Milton Keynes-born defender utilises his pace to run with the ball, interchange quick passes and beat opposing players with aplomb.

He plays over 1.4 key passes per game on average, besides boasting a fine tackle rate of 1.2 and 2.1 clearances.

Of course, this level of prominence, dominance and consistency would alarm the big clubs across Europe. Chilwell's all-round acumen, attacking prowess and link-up capabilities are a unique yet rare commodity in modern-day football.

On that note, we analyse three clubs that should be aiming to lure the youngster away from the King Power.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur can bolster their attacking outlet by signing young Chilwell

Ben Davies and Danny Rose aren't the worst left-back pairing in the world, but while one is plagued with injuries and moments of intermittent displays, the other isn't quite the same while going forward as he is defending.

Davies is a decent option, but unless his conduct is nice, narrow and compact, the left-back struggles to keep pace or watch his back. Rose's story on the contrary, is quite eerie. Amid serious speculation over his future, the Englishman was almost certain to leave the Lilywhites, but no move materialized.

He's now back playing for the club, but with the team owning a host of contract rebels such as Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen among others, it'd be better to start afresh.

Ryan Sessegnon is a viable option, but Mauricio Pochettino seems to have the youngster plying his trades in a role much further forward.

Hence, an offer for Ben Chilwell - the more all-round product - should be placed.

