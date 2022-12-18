Club football will return on Boxing Day, and a week later the January transfer window will open. At every major tournament, some players catch everyone's eye, including the full-backs. These players make major moves in the next transfer window, usually in the summer. The scramble should commence in January as teams try and nab the biggest stars.

Full-backs are not just defenders anymore. Teams across football are utilizing them as attacking outlets as well. A top full-back can provide goals and assists from wide areas and create space for wingers to cause havoc in the final third. Teams are continuing to look for players in this position, and the last month in Qatar has thrown some in the limelight. Mentioned below are three players to keep an eye on.

#1 Josip Juranovic - Celtic - Full-back

Josip Juranovic - Croatia

Josip Juranovic signed for Celtic from Legia Warsaw in June 2021, but the 27-year-old is already attracting interest from several clubs. A powerful and attacking full-back, he has impressed alongside players like Josko Gvardiol and others in the Croatian defense. Juranovic's contract runs out in May 2026, and despite Celtic's best efforts, he has so far refused to sign an extension.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



He will be back in 8/10 days — in the next weeks his future will be discussed as many clubs are keen on signing him. Josip Juranović will not play the last, 3d place game with Croatia vs Morocco as he was on the pitch for 70’ vs Argentina despite calf injury.He will be back in 8/10 days — in the next weeks his future will be discussed as many clubs are keen on signing him. Josip Juranović will not play the last, 3d place game with Croatia vs Morocco as he was on the pitch for 70’ vs Argentina despite calf injury. 🇭🇷 #Qatar2022He will be back in 8/10 days — in the next weeks his future will be discussed as many clubs are keen on signing him. https://t.co/LOvcaZfEBm

Sport in Spain havs reported that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in the player. Chelsea were reported to have an interest in him over the summer, while others have been linked to him. Juranovic is a great depth option but is also someone who can challenge for a starting spot in the team. The race for his signature will be an exciting one.

#2 Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan - Right-back

Denzel Dumfries - Netherlands

Denzel Dumfries is yet again attracting attention as the transfer window approaches. The Dutch full-back signed for Inter Milan in August 2021, but financial instability means that Inter could look to cash in on the player. Dumfries played well for the Netherlands in Qatar, and that would have helped raise his stock amongst the scouts.

Manchester Evening News has reported that Manchester United are interested in the player but face competition from clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich. While Dumfries has the pace and power to play in the Premier League, he would also be a good alternative to Benjamin Pavard if he moved to Bayern. Inter Milan will look to keep the player, but at the moment, he looks like the most sellable asset.

#3 Ángelo Preciado - Genk - Right-back

Ángelo Preciado - Ecudor

Ecuador were an exciting team in the group stages of the World Cup, and Ángelo Preciado provided a threat from the right wing-back position. The 24-year-old plays for Genk in the Jupiler Pro League and signed for the team in January 2021. His current contract runs until June 2023, although Genk has the option to extend it for two more years.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



84% pass accuracy

65 touches

5/8 ground duels won

4/5 tackles won

3/3 crosses completed

2/3 long balls completed

2/3 aerial duels won

1 key pass

1 assist



Great performance on the right-hand side. Angelo Preciado’s game by numbers vs. Qatar:84% pass accuracy65 touches5/8 ground duels won4/5 tackles won3/3 crosses completed2/3 long balls completed2/3 aerial duels won1 key pass1 assistGreat performance on the right-hand side. Angelo Preciado’s game by numbers vs. Qatar:84% pass accuracy 65 touches 5/8 ground duels won 4/5 tackles won 3/3 crosses completed 2/3 long balls completed2/3 aerial duels won 1 key pass 1 assist Great performance on the right-hand side. 👊 https://t.co/tXLwt7FnH3

Sempre Inter, quoting Corriere Dello Sport, reported that Preciado had impressed Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio. If Dumfries were to leave, Preciado could be a bargain buy for the Italian team. Whether or not this interest turns into anything concrete, only time will tell. If a team does make a move for Preciado, don't be surprised to see others join the fray.

