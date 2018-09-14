Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Three players with whom Manchester United can swap Paul Pogba with

Varun Aithal
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
508   //    14 Sep 2018, 23:13 IST

It has been three weeks since the summer transfer window has shut the doors. However, the rumours of Paul Pogba leaving Old Trafford is refusing to leave the fans. During the final days of the summer transfer window, multiple sports outlets claimed Paul Pogba's agent; Mini Raiola is trying to make a move to Camp Nou for the player.

It seems that Paul Pogba is frustrated with Mourinho's defensive tactics for two seasons and now, he wants to play more attacking football. On the other hand, the Spanish giants are still going strong to persuade the French international to Spain from England.

Paul Pogba, the World Cup winner, along with N'Golo Kante drove the French midfield with sheer grit and determination in France's World Cup-winning campaign. In the finals, France trumped Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup. Paul Pogba scored a magnificent goal in finals and performed consistently throughout the World Cup 2018.

Paul Pogba believes that his footballing career has gone down after he joined Manchester United in 2016. However, luring Paul Pogba from Old Trafford would cost any club a minimum fee of £100 million.

On the other hand, Manchester United are willing to sell the player if any European clubs offer a fee around a fee of £150 million. Pogba's relationship with Mourinho is growing more unfavourable and it is likely that Manchester United would be interested in offloading Pogba.

Here are top three options for the Portuguese manager and Old Trafford based outfit whom they can swap Paul Pogba with

#3) Douglas Costa

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Since his days at Allianz Arena, Douglas Costa was linked up with Manchester United and Old Trafford. However, the Brazillian was then loaned to Juventus. In the recently concluded summer transfer window, Juventus made the loan deal permanent by signing the player from Bayern Munich.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Italy has created a huge question mark over the player's future at Turin. Moreover, an Italian sports outlet, SportMediaSet claims that Douglas Costa might be sold in January transfer window to balance the books and comply to FFP regulations. The shipping of player would help the club to re-ignite their interests in the World Cup winning midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Also Read: Manchester United preparing a €90M bid for Brazilian winger

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho is fed up with the right-wing problems at Old Trafford. With several players tried out for the position and lack of funds to buy the premium players for the position, Manchester United can swap Paul Pogba with the Brazillian international.

Expected transfer fee of the player: £55 million- £70million

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Varun Aithal
CONTRIBUTOR
An engineer by profession, Red Devil by passion
