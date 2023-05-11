Three reasons why Lionel Messi should extend his stay at PSG

All the drama that has unfolded between Lionel Messi and PSG in the last few days has made one thing clear: the Argentine is at a crossroads in terms of where he will play next season. With his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, he has hurt his chances of representing the French outfit next season.

No one would have imagined Messi would be in this situation after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But PSG's uneven form in Ligue 1 and another meek Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich has left the club wondering if their superstar roster is worth it.

When Messi arrived at PSG in 2021, many expected them to finally claim the elusive Champions League title with their superstar attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. But since his arrival, PSG have failed to go beyond the Round of 16.

At PSG, failed European voyages bring huge ramifications. However, as Messi and the Parisian club contemplate about the future of their marriage, here's a look at three reasons why La Pulga should not leave PSG:

#3. Messi has a score to settle in Europe with PSG

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Argentina's World Cup triumph ensured that Messi's trophy cabinet contains all the biggest honors in football. But the Argentine's footballing journey hasn't been smooth sailing, especially in the last few years.

Since winning the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, he has had to endure many heart-breaking exits in Europe. Devastating defeats against Roma, Liverpool, and especially Bayern have stained Messi's Champions League legacy a little.

The Argentine was blamed for PSG's exit at the hands of Bayern this year as well. Although he was not at his best in both legs against Bayern, he was not the only one responsible for the Parisians' meek exit.

La Pulga managed to win Europe's holy grail four times at Barcelona and he would surely want to enhance his Champions League legacy by improving his record with PSG. Besides, if he wins the UCL with PSG, he will join an elite group of players who have won the Champions League with two different clubs, which includes Cristiano Ronaldo.

#2. Messi and his family have settled well in Paris

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

After a tumultuous first season in which Messi struggled for form in Paris, Messi found his rhythm at the Parc des Princes, especially in the first half of the season.

Messi has 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for PSG, which is a terrific return from a 35-year-old in the twilight of his career. Even Vinicius Jr., who is having one of his best seasons, has 23 goals and 21 assists in 51 appearances for Real Madrid this season. And even though La Liga is more competitive than Ligue 1, it should be noted that Real Madrid are also a more cohesive unit than PSG.

Messi is still one of the most accomplished forwards in football and the World Cup showed what he is capable of once he feels comfortable within a particular group of players.

Besides, as per Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, he and his family have also settled well in Paris. So, it would be difficult for his family to relocate if he decides to move anywhere else apart from Barcelona.

#1. Lack of viable options in Europe

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Even if Messi decides to leave the French capital in search of a fresh challenge elsewhere, is there a viable option for him in Europe?

Let's start with the obvious options. Barcelona could offer a fitting swansong for his illustrious career. But the club is a financial mess right now and accommodating him in their wage bill would be a big problem for them.

A reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City would also have been ideal. But City are perhaps the only side that do not really need Messi. Chelsea are currently a sporting mess whose project won't entice Messi. And the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and United haven't shown any particular interest in signing him.

Bayern aren't the kind of club that make super signings whereas both Madrid clubs are a certain no-go due to their rivalry with Barcelona.

In a nutshell, the Argentine can only hope for the situation to get better at Barcelona, which is unlikely to happen soon. Hence, if he wishes to continue his voyage in Europe, PSG is his best bet right now.

Messi still has much to offer at the highest level and should stick with PSG for one more year. And maybe if Barcelona can improve their financial situation by the time next season finishes, he'll get one last dance with his beloved club.

