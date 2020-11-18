Tite’s impressive Brazil are the team to beat in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

After four games in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, it is Brazil that has stolen a march ahead of all other competitors. The Selecao have won each of the four games in the qualifiers, and have been in imperious form.

On Wednesday, Uruguay became their latest victim of Brazil's brilliance as the Selecao defeated Oscar Tabarez’s side 2-0 away from home. Uruguay are usually one of the toughest sides in South America, however, Brazil dispatched them with ease.

To think this was a real contest makes the scoreline a bit flattering. Despite Uruguay’s impressive and talented team, they barely troubled Brazil for the larger part of the game and were restricted to playing in their own half.

It took 34 minutes for Brazil to open the scoring through Arthur, but they had been knocking on Uruguay’s door all through the first half-hour. Everton forward Richarlison’s cushioning second goal on the stroke of half time was only well deserved.

Brazil dominating CONMEBOL

Head coach Tite, who took over in 2016, is building a new-look Brazil side. Brazilian football had sunk to its lowest ebb post the 2014 World Cup, where they suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss at the hands of Germany on home soil.

Aside from Thiago Silva, who currently captains the team, none of the players who played in that tournament have made Brazil’s recent squad. And to think the team played without injured superstar Neymar highlights Brazil's dominance in the CONMEBOL region.

Tite’s side hasn’t lost since November last year and their performances have been scintillating. They look like a team with no weaknesses at the moment, as they continue to dismantle opponents with ease.

Brazil have won each of their last five games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two. To top things off, the Selecao have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Tite's Brazil are the team to beat

As they sit top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, it is conspicuous that Tite’s Brazil are head and shoulders better than all their competitors in South America.

Last year, they dominated the Copa America, beating the likes of Argentina and Paraguay en route to winning the trophy. More impressively, they did it without the talismanic Neymar.

The team that took on Uruguay on Wednesday was also without the PSG star and Arsenal winger Willian, while the likes of Alisson Becker, Vinicius Junior, and Alex Telles were on the bench. Brazil's bench is filled with players who would walk into the starting lineups of most other national teams in the world.

There are still many games to be played in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, but Brazil are already building a dominant lead. As Copa America Champions, the Selecao are certainly living up to their billing as the best team in South America.