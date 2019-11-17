Top 10 full-backs currently in world football

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 18:13 IST SHARE

Who is the best full-back in the world right now?

The recent evolution in football has affected the role of each and every position in the beautiful game. “Attack is the best defense” is the motto of the day and the best teams in the world are striving to play a brand of total football that is ideally suited for multi-skilled players. From goalkeepers to the strikers, everyone is expected to shoulder added responsibilities on the pitch.

Football teams are now expected to attack and defend as a unit and this has made the game even more open, exciting and entertaining. A vital component of the recent fast and fluid style of play are full-backs. They are no longer expected to be only a part of the back-line, instead, modern full-backs are often the first line of attack in the team.

Their speed, tenacity, work ethic and eagerness to burst forward make them an indispensable part of a successful football team. The modern era is blessed with quite a few brilliant full-backs, who have kept us on the edges of our seats with their performances on the pitch. But who is the best among them all? Read on to find out the top 10 full-backs in the world at the moment, who have been ranked based on their form this season.

#10 Marcel Halstenberg (Germany, RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg.

The German international has been in splendid form this season for his club RB Leipzig. Marcel Halstenberg has improved steadily since joining the club in 2015 and has made the left-back position his own. The 28-year-old is assured at the back and eager to join the attack, which makes him an essential member of the Leipzig team.

Last season, the German international managed 4 goals from 37 appearances. This time, he has already picked up 2 from 12 games in all competitions and has caught the eye with his stellar performances.

Halstenberg is good in the air, which makes him an asset during set-pieces. He has averaged 1.8 tackles, 1 interception and 2.5 clearances per game. Interestingly, he has also registered 1.2 shots and 1.3 key passes per game.

The German international has already picked up 2 assists so far and is a big threat going forward. However, Halstenberg does not compromise on his defensive responsibilities, which makes him one of the top full-backs in the world at the moment.

1 / 10 NEXT