Top 10 midfielders in the world right now according to fans (2021)

So far, 2021 has been the year of the midfielders, as Chelsea's Jorginho was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year following his displays for club and country. The Italian midfielder played a pivotal role as he became a double European champion with Chelsea and Italy.

The second and third-placed players in the award category were also midfielders. It was the first time since Luka Modric in the 2017-18 season that a midfielder had been named UEFA Player of the Year.

Midfielders have been under-appreciated in football in recent years, receiving much less praise compared to the strikers. We have decided to make use of the fan poll recently conducted by GOAL, the GOAL50, to list the 10 best midfielders in the world in 2021.

Without further ado, here are the ten best midfielders in the world in the eyes of the fans:

#10 Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Germany international Ilkay Gundogan has been transformed into one of the Premier League's best goalscoring midfielders by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The 31-year-old scored 17 times in all competitions for the Cityzens, leading their goalscorers in the Premier League with 13 goals as they ran away with the title last season.

Gundogan mastered the art of subtly occupying spaces where he could move into advanced positions and score when City played without a recognized striker.

DanielWhite @TheRealDanielW3 Gundogan being the top scoring midfielder in 2021 and not even making the 30 man shortlist for the ballon d'or says a lot Gundogan being the top scoring midfielder in 2021 and not even making the 30 man shortlist for the ballon d'or says a lot

The experienced midfielder played an important role for Manchester City in 2021 and was the 10th best midfielder in the world, according to fans.

#9 Mason Mount

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

England midfielder Mason Mount has established himself as one of the most reliable players for club and country. He captained his boyhood club for the first time in 2021 and was one of the most consistent performers for the side.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Mason Mount so far this Premier League season… 💫



• 7 G/A’s in 7 starts

• Goal or assist every 94 minutes Mason Mount so far this Premier League season… 💫• 7 G/A’s in 7 starts• Goal or assist every 94 minutes https://t.co/LfZ9RcGGY7

The 22-year-old Chelsea star played a key role for Chelsea in their Champions League winning campaign, scoring in the second leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid.

Mount also assisted Kai Havertz for the winning goal in the final against Manchester City. The Englishman finished in 19th place in this year's Ballon d'Or ranking.

#8 Pedri

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona and Spain midfield prodigy Pedri has had quite the breakout year. He made his debut for Barcelona and Spain, winning the Copa del Rey and silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Pedri was also the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020.

Arpan Banerjee @Arsenio_FCB



Via [🎖️]:

🇪🇸💎

❗Pedri will go to Turin to receive the Golden Boy award on 13th December. Hence, the Spaniard will not play against Boca Juniors in Maradona Cup on the next day in Saudi Arabia.Via [🎖️]: @Alfremartinezz #FCBlive 🇪🇸💎 ❗Pedri will go to Turin to receive the Golden Boy award on 13th December. Hence, the Spaniard will not play against Boca Juniors in Maradona Cup on the next day in Saudi Arabia.Via [🎖️]: @Alfremartinezz#FCBlive 🇪🇸💎https://t.co/iCjVRqKR7i

The youngster won both the Golden Boy and Kopa awards for the best U-21 player in the world in 2021. He finished in 24th place in the Ballon d'Or rankings. Pedri played the most matches of any player in Europe last season and fully merited his inclusion on this list.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith