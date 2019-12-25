Top 10 most iconic Barcelona matches of the decade (2010-2019)

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The outgoing decade was one of immense success for Barcelona and it saw the club consolidate on the gains made at the end of the previous decade to become arguably the best club on the continent.

Several players like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Xavi Hernandez, Gerard Pique among others played no small role in making the decade a successful one for the club, while others failed to truly make a mark at the Camp Nou.

There were a total of 23 major trophies won, including two Champions Leagues and seven League titles, while a second continental treble was also achieved in 2015.

Expectedly, there were several iconic matches involving Barcelona and in this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the 10 most iconic Barcelona matches in the decade between 2010 and 2019 in chronological order.

Barcelona 1-0 Inter Milan (28 April, 2010)

Barcelona v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona had done the unthinkable when they won an unprecedented sextuple in 2009 and under Pep Guardiola's revolutionary management, the Blaugrana went on to become arguably the best club team in history.

They were by far the best club in the world at that point, were heavy favorites for all competitions they disputed and were on course to retain their Champions League title until they came up against an unfancied Inter Milan.

Although the Nerrazzurri had impressed domestically, they were considered a spent force on the continent and had not triumphed in Europe's premier club competition since 1965.

The squad was largely an aged one and not many expected much from them when they were paired against Barcelona in the last four.

However, they defied all odds to defeat the Catalans 3-1 in the first leg at the San Siro, with Wesley Sneijdjer at the heart of the demolition but despite their healthy advantage, they were still underdogs going into the second leg at a packed Camp Nou.

However, a defensive masterclass masterminded by Jose Mourinho and marshaled by Lucio and Walter Samuel meant that Inter held out despite playing most of the game with 10-men and kept Barcelona at bay until an 84th minute goal by Gerard Pique.

Despite the defeat, Inter Milan qualified on aggregate and Mourinho's wild celebrations at full-time was indicative of the unthinkable feat he had achieved against a great side and his team went on to win the first treble in the club's history.

