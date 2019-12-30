Top 10 most iconic Premier League games of the decade

Divesh Merani

This decade was filled with thrills.

The Premier League is the best league in the world, in terms of quality of football as well as sheer entertainment value. And this past decade has completely validated the fact. There was a host of epic games, which took place in the 2010s. From glorious goals and chilling comebacks to shocking scorelines and catastrophic circumstances, every season produced multiple classics.

The 2000s was an elite decade for the Premier League and following it was always going to be a ridiculously tough ask, but these past ten years have not disappointed fans in the slightest. So many memorable matches and moments transpired throughout the decade. It is a difficult task to narrow all of them down to just ten, from dozens and dozens of classics.

Anyway, here are ten of the most iconic Premier League games which took place in the 2010s.

#10 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (2019-20)

A record-equalling demolition.

Leicester City enjoyed a great first half to the season, as Brendan Rodgers has got his team to play some stunning football. However, their most impressive showing came away to Southampton. The Foxes were at their clinical best, thumping the Saints by nine goals to nil.

Leicester scored 5 in the opening half after Southampton went a player down within 15 minutes. They did play some extremely beautiful football in the process. They continued in the same vein for the second 45 as well, coming away with the biggest away victory the Premier League has ever seen.

Both Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks as multiple records tumbled. History had been made at St Mary's. Leicester City had equaled the record of the biggest win in Premier League history. This game makes it onto the list for the staggering dominance that Brendan Rodgers' side showed on the night.

