Modern football has evolved to be much more than just being a game. The glamorous world of football brings in numerous variables with 'finance' being one of the frontrunners.

The commercial aspect of the sport is unavoidable and we have only seen it thrive for quite some time now. For a team, the means of revenue generation along with ticket sales are extended to short sales, sponsorship deals, endorsements, media rights, etc.

More money means better chances for a club to expand its fame. The same would facilitate big players joining them and reaching the top. That is the major reason why big clubs do not have a hard time maintaining the top spot.

In this article let us take a look at;

Top 10 shirt sponsorship deals in club football right now (2021)

Source : Statista.com

#10 Juventus (Jeep - 2020-21 to 2022-23) — $159 million

Juventus have had the name 'Jeep' in front of their famous black and white kit since the 2012/13 season

Juventus have had the name 'Jeep' in front of their famous black and white kit since the 2012-13 season. The Italian giants have gone from being without a sponsor (2010-11 away kit) to having the 10th best deal in the world of football right now.

The U.S.-based automobile company renewed its shirt sponsorship deal with the Turin club last year. The latest deal is worth $159 million. Jeep has signed a two-year deal with the club. This means their brand will be proudly carried by Juve players until the end of the 2022-23 season.

However, given their past relationship, it is most likely the duo will extend their partnership.

Adam Digby @Adz77



€45m per year. Shows the strides the club has made off the field when their 2012-15 deal paid €35m in total! JuventusFC @juventusfcen Jeep will be Juventus sponsor until 30 June 2024 ➡️ juve.it/QY4530rqzDn Jeep will be Juventus sponsor until 30 June 2024 ➡️ juve.it/QY4530rqzDn https://t.co/PToJrezlIA #Juventus renew sponsorship deal with Jeep.€45m per year. Shows the strides the club has made off the field when their 2012-15 deal paid €35m in total! twitter.com/juventusfcen/s… #Juventus renew sponsorship deal with Jeep. €45m per year. Shows the strides the club has made off the field when their 2012-15 deal paid €35m in total! twitter.com/juventusfcen/s…

#9 Chelsea (Three - 2020-21 to 2023-24) — $166 million

Three Mobile chose Chelsea because of the club's reach

The London-based club switched from Yokohoma tires to Three mobile ahead of the 2020-21 season. Chelsea managed to win the UEFA Champions League title that very year. It got off to the perfect start between the club and its shirt sponsor.

Three Mobile chose Chelsea because of the club's reach. In a statement released by the company, it said:

"Millions of football fans connect and engage with the great game using their phones. And Chelsea is one of the most established and successful clubs in the league. So it's a great brand fit for us, and it'll put our logo in front of millions of people, every single day."

The deal is worth three years.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



@ThreeUK #Ch3lsea You wait 24 days for a signing and then Three come along at once! You wait 24 days for a signing and then Three come along at once! @ThreeUK #Ch3lsea

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh