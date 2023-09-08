This summer was a transfer window with many USMNT stars to make moves across the world.

With the World Cup approaching in 2026 in the USA, players cannot afford to waste even a second of their growth over the next three years as the USMNT's golden generation matures.

Many Americans were on the move, from superstars like Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Tyler Adams, to budding players like Gabriel Slonina and Malik Tillman.

Some, like Pulisic, were fleeing challenging circumstances at their previous clubs. Others, including Balogun, were moving up the ladder to advance their professions.

Let's evaluate and rank the significant moves made by the USMNT this summer now that the transfer window has closed:

10. Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) - Grade: B-

Matt Turner has earned 21 international caps for USA so far.

The talented American goalkeeper Matt Turner sought a move away from Arsenal, where he spent a season mainly on the bench. Nottingham Forest offered him the chance to secure a starting spot.

However, the situation became intriguing when Forest signed Greece international Odysseas Vlachodimos, a former key player at Benfica. Turner must demonstrate his capabilities and fend off competition to remain the No.1 goalkeeper.

While his move initially seemed promising, adding Vlachodimos raises questions about Turner's long-term prospects.

9. Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) - Grade: B

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Tyler Adams, a youngster with the talent to succeed in the Premier League, moved to Bournemouth this summer in a noteworthy deal. The revelation that Chelsea had come close to signing him before backing out at the last minute, further supported his reputation.

Adams' arrival at Bournemouth solidifies their midfield and indicates his readiness for Premier League football.

Although Bournemouth faces early challenges, particularly after a poor start to the season, Adams' impact is eagerly anticipated once he returns to full fitness. His move to the Vitality Stadium may indeed be a blessing in disguise.

8. Malik Tillman (PSV) - Grade: B+

Malik Tillman in Rangers Colors

Malik Tillman, who impressed during a loan spell at Rangers, made a somewhat surprising lateral move to PSV.

However, this transfer holds more promise than it initially appears. PSV recently outperformed Rangers to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage, offering Tillman an exciting scene to display his talents.

Furthermore, PSV can purchase Tillman permanently, incentivizing him to perform well. Tillman's Scottish league success can now translate to the Eredivisie, solidifying his USMNT role with an emphasis on attacking prowess.

7. Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo) - Grade: A-

Bryan Reynolds in action

Bryan Reynolds' journey took a positive turn with his transfer to Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League. After a failed stint at Roma, Reynolds found stability and a sense of belonging with the Belgian side.

At just 22 years old, he has ample room for development, making this move an opportunity to rebuild his club career. Despite initial struggles in Europe, Roma's investment in him highlights his potential.

By consistently honing his skills at Westerlo, Reynolds might pave his way back to a top European league, realizing the potential Roma saw in him.

6. Yunus Musah (AC Milan) - Grade: A-

Yunus Musah in action

Given the club's financial turmoil, Yunus Musah's departure from Valencia was inevitable. AC Milan became his new destination, offering him a fresh start. Musah benefits from the presence of Christian Pulisic, who can help him adjust and build chemistry for the USMNT.

Returning to Italy, a country where he spent part of his childhood, eases his transition. Milan appears willing to develop Musah patiently, and while he may wait to secure a starting spot, the club expects him to grow into a key player.

Musah's path forward with Milan holds significant potential, which could elevate his game and benefit the USMNT.

5. Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) - Grade: A-

American centre-back Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From a promising product of the Philadelphia Union academy, Trusty found himself through a move to the Colorado Rapids. His subsequent loan to Birmingham City demonstrated his worth, leading Arsenal, the Rapids' sister club, to secure his services.

Sheffield United, newly promoted to the Premier League, invested approximately £5 million to sign him. While Trusty currently occupies the fourth central defender slot in the Blades' setup, a long season provides ample opportunity for growth.

Consistent minutes could propel Trusty up the USMNT's center-back depth chart, a position of interest in the current player pool.

4. Folarin Balogun (Monaco) - Grade: A-

Folarin Balogun In French Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun's impressive season with Reims in Ligue 1 set the stage for his £40 million transfer from Arsenal to Monaco. While some may have advocated for a different league or challenge, Balogun primarily focuses on scoring goals.

If he believes Monaco is the place to achieve that objective, it's the right move for him. Balogun's proven ability to find the net in Ligue 1 raises hopes for the USMNT's striker position.

The question is whether he can elevate his game for an even bigger and better team, potentially further boosting the national team's prospects.

3. Sergino Dest (PSV) - Grade: A

Former Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest Timothy Weah made his mark at Lille

Sergino Dest's loan move to PSV has quickly shown signs of rejuvenation. After a stint at Barcelona and a Milan loan, Dest has returned to the league where he initially made his mark with Ajax. In the early games, he seamlessly adapted to PSV's style of play.

This one-year loan from Barcelona aims to rebuild Dest's confidence and, ideally, increase his transfer value.

PSV provides a conducive environment for Dest to regain his form, setting the stage for his future endeavors. His promising start suggests a positive trajectory for both club and country.

2. Timothy Weah (Juventus) - Grade: A

Timothy Weah joins Juventus

Timothy Weah's switch to Juventus for £10 million is a significant step in his career. He seamlessly fits into Juve's playing XI, primarily occupying the wing-back role that he began to master last season.

While his position of play complicates his USMNT role, the move offers him more playing time at a top club. Weah's versatility as a player capable of playing various roles adds to his value.

Despite potential challenges in his national team role, his move to Juventus indicates a bright future and increased opportunities to develop as a player.

1. Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) - Grade: A

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic joins AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic's transfer to AC Milan is garnering early praise. After spending years on the fringes at Chelsea, Pulisic has quickly established himself as a crucial part of AC Milan's attacking trio alongside Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao.

Pulisic has experienced a sense of importance that eluded him at Stamford Bridge in a short span. Remarkably, he didn't have to take a step down the ladder regarding club stature.

Despite recent challenges, AC Milan remains a prestigious club competing in Serie A and the Champions League. This transfer offers Pulisic a second chance to excel in a competitive environment and fulfill his potential.

The early signs are promising, and Milan appears to be a fitting home for Pulisic as he looks to make the most of this vital opportunity after a challenging stint at Chelsea.

In conclusion, the summer of 2023 saw a series of transfers that hold immense significance for the USMNT's journey toward the 2026 World Cup on home turf.

Each player's performance at their new club will be closely monitored as they strive to secure their roles in the national team's future.

There is no doubt that these moves mark crucial junctures in defining the future of these players with the USMNT.