Top 10 most valuable deadline day transfers this summer

The 2021 summer transfer window was arguably one of the craziest transfer windows in recent history.

Barcelona shook the footballing world when they announced that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club due to the Catalans' financial conditions. The Argentine went on to join Paris Saint-Germain, who also brought in the likes of Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo completed a shock return to Manchester United in the last week of the transfer window. Romelu Lukaku also returned to Chelsea over the summer while Jack Grealish secured a big money move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

A number of high-profile players were involved in a transfer on deadline day

While most of these deals were completed early in the transfer window, deadline day also saw many top deals taking place. Several big players switched teams on the last day of the window as clubs all over the world scrambled to complete their squads for the 2021-22 season.

Here we take a look at the 10 most valuable deadline day transfers that happened this summer:

(Note - 1. The values mentioned in the sub-heading are the current market values of the player and not their transfer fee.

2. Only permanent deals are considered for this list

3. All values are as per Transfermarkt)

#10 Faitout Maouassa (Stade Rennes to Club Brugge) - €12 million

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Faitout Maouassa joined Club Brugge from Rennes for €4 million on deadline day of the transfer window to provide depth on the Belgian team's left-wing. Primarily a left-back, the versatile Frenchman is capable of playing in any position on the left side.

Maouassa's future at Rennes was always in doubt this summer. He was in the final year of his contract and the French side were not keen to lose him on a free transfer next summer. As such, he was offloaded by the club on deadline day.

Maouassa spent three seasons with Rennes, making 80 appearances and scoring three goals. He will be keen to establish himself at his new club, considering that Club Brugge are also playing in the Champions League this season.

#9 Odsonne Edouard (Celtic to Crystal Palace) - €17 million

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Odsonne Edouard was linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer including Brighton, Arsenal and Leicester City. However, it was Crystal Palace who sealed his transfer on deadline day, signing him for around €17 million from Celtic.

Celtic's capture of Greek goal-machine Giorgos Giakoumakis paved the way for Edouard to move to England and add depth to Palace's frontline.

Edouard has been the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership for the last two seasons, with 21 and 16 goals respectively.

But the 23-year-old will definitely have his work cut out to continue his fine goalscoring form in the Premier League.

He did however have a fantastic debut, scoring two in the space of just six minutes in a 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park. He will hope to continue that form as he looks to make a mark in his debut season in the Premier League.

🗣️ Thierry Henry on Odsonne Edouard;



"My only question mark was when he was playing in Scotland, was can he do it in the bigger league. No disrespect to the league in Scotland, but he was too good for that league."



“My only question mark was when he was playing in Scotland, was can he do it in the bigger league. No disrespect to the league in Scotland, but he was too good for that league." https://t.co/GhsCHb9MDr

#8 Daniel James (Manchester United to Leeds United) - €18 million

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

Two-and-a-half years after almost joining Leeds United from Swansea, Daniel James has finally completed a transfer to Elland Road.

The Welsh winger's deadline day move to Leeds in January 2019 collapsed on the last day of the transfer window before he ultimately joined Manchester United later in the summer.

Things didn't quite work out for the 22-year-old at Old Trafford. James managed to score just six goals and provide seven assists in the Premier League during his two years at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival meant someone had to make way in the squad, and it was James who was sold on the last day of the transfer window for €29.1 million.

James will be hoping that under the guidance of the dynamic Marcelo Bielsa he can finally kick off his career in the Premier League.

SPORF @Sporf



🚁 Flies to London hours later.



⚽ Scores in the penalty shootout to send @LUFC through.



🙌 A day to remember for @Daniel_James_97



🚁 Flies to London hours later.



⚽ Scores in the penalty shootout to send @LUFC through.



🙌 A day to remember for @Daniel_James_97! https://t.co/LRiWWUl0QL

#7 Marc Cucurella (Getafe to Brighton) - €20 million

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City - Premier League

It looks like Brighton have put the money used from the €58 million sale of Ben White to good use.

The Seagulls completed a €18 million deal with Getafe for Marc Cucurella during the last day of the transfer window. The Spaniard's arrival means that Brighton now possess the perfect wing-back to make their three-man defensive system work.

Cucurella's return of 84 key passes from open play was the sixth-best in La Liga over the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old is an exciting addition to a Brighton team that has started the season strongly and has managed to win four of their opening six games.

Albion Analytics @AlbionAnalytics



🥇 13 progressive passes + dribbles

🥈 10 ball recoveries

🥈 6 tackles + interceptions

🥈 6 crosses

🥉 22 pressures



Still unbeaten in the stripes. 🇪🇸



#BHAFC #CRYBHA Marc Cucurella (‘98) versus Crystal Palace - ranked against Brighton players:🥇 13 progressive passes + dribbles🥈 10 ball recoveries🥈 6 tackles + interceptions🥈 6 crosses🥉 22 pressuresStill unbeaten in the stripes. 🇪🇸 Marc Cucurella (‘98) versus Crystal Palace - ranked against Brighton players:



🥇 13 progressive passes + dribbles

🥈 10 ball recoveries

🥈 6 tackles + interceptions

🥈 6 crosses

🥉 22 pressures



Still unbeaten in the stripes. 🇪🇸



#BHAFC #CRYBHA https://t.co/mzL5hCFbyt

Cucurella's arrival has bolstered Brighton's left-side and they will be hoping to continue their fine form as they look to move further up the table

