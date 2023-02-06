Top 10 most valuable players aged 31 and older (2023)

The valuation of football players in the transfer market is determined by various factors such as the player's age, contract length, current form and potential for future development.

Teams also consider the player's position, goals, assists, and other performance metrics, as well as the player's reputation and marketability. Transfer fees can be influenced by the player's transfer history, the state of the current transfer market, and the buying and selling club's financial stability and urgency.

Ultimately, the transfer market value of a footballer is subject to negotiation and is influenced by the perceived value each club places on the player. As players cross over to their 30s, their value usually drops.

But there are individuals who play excellent football even in their 30s and hardly show any signs of slowing dwn.

#10 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - €30 million

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Riyad Mahrez's languid elegance has earned him a lot of admirers all over the world. The Algeria international is one of the best wingers in the world and possesses a great deal of flair and game intelligence.

The Manchester City forward has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this term. He is 31-years-old and is currently valued at €30 million.

#9 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - €30 million

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It wasn't long ago that N'Golo Kante was widely regarded as one of the best footballers on the planet. He is one of the best defensive midfielders of the modern era and has achieved plenty of success at club and international level, winning the World Cup in 2018 and the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

However, Kante has been held back by constant injury issues of late. He is currently valued at €30 million.

#8 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - €35 million

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022 after having arguably the best season of his life at the age of 34. He is still going strong at 35 and is having a pretty good campaign for Real Madrid.

The former France international has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. He has a transfer market valuation of €35 million.

#7 Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) - €35 million

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly last summer for €38 million. The former Napoli centre-back is widely viewed as one of the best centre-backs of his generation. He has not enjoyed a great start to life at Chelsea. The 31-year-old's valuation stands at €35 million.

#6 Jorginho (Arsenal) - €35 million

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Jorginho joined Arsenal last month on a deal worth €11.3 million. The Italy international is a top-tier holding midfielder but he hasn't been at his best in the 2022-23 season. The 31-year-old will be hoping to revive his career at Arsenal.

Jorginho currently has a valuation of €35 million. As such, it looks like the Gunners might have landed themselves a huge bargain and if Jorginho can get back to the levels he displayed a couple of seasons ago, it will be even sweeter.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - €45 million

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona paid €45 million to sign Robert Lewandowski last summer. It turned out to be a good decision for the Catalans as Lewandowski has been prolific in front of goal this season. His form has played a huge role in them sitting eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Lewandowski has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far this term.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - €50 million

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is 35-years-old now but he has played some scintillating football this season. His individual brilliance helped fire Argentina to World Cup glory and he has been in great form for Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Messi has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently valued at €50 million.

#3 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - €50 million

Liverpool FC v Leeds United - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has been a colossus for Liverpool at the back and he has played a vital role in their successes under Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch centre-back cost Liverpool €84.65 million in 2018 but he has certainly delivered the goods for the Merseysiders.

Van Dijk is 31 now and continues to be a force to be reckoned with even though his powers may have waned a little over the course of the last year. He is currently valued at €50 million.

#2 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) - €75 million

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Neymar Jr. has been in sublime form for PSG this season. In 25 appearances in all competitions so far this term, the Brazilian icon has scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists for the Parisians.

The 31-year-old is one of the best attackers of the 21st century and is a joy to watch every time he gets on the ball. Neymar is currently valued at a whopping €75 million.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €80 million

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation. The Belgium international's technical qualities combined with his vision and game intelligence make him one of the most dangerous playmakers of the modern era.

De Bruyne has been the main man for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. The 31-year-old has scored three goals and has provided a whopping 17 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season. He is valued at €80 million.

