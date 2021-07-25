Top 5 active players Neymar has played with 

Ever since Neymar set foot on European shores, he hasn't looked back.

The talismanic Brazilian has gone onto accomplish incredible things, both collective and individual, whilst also becoming the face of his national side.

In his already illustrious career so far, the 29-year-old has had the privilege of playing alongside some really revered names in the sport, at both club and international level.

Among the active players, these five are the best Neymar has shared the dressing room with:

#5 Dani Alves

Alves and Neymar have been teammates at Brazil, Barcelona and PSG!

With 196 games together across three different sides, Neymar's closest teammate of his career has been Dani Alves, also the most decorated player in the history of football with 42 trophies.

After promising spells at Bahia and Sevilla, the right-back became a star at Barcelona for eight glorious years, where he also redefined the art of being a full-back.

Dani Alves will captain Brazil in the Olympics 💫



38 years old and still going strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/v0X63EXYPd — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 21, 2021

However, the Brazilian hasn't scaled those heights since leaving Camp Nou. He oversaw decent spells at Juventus and PSG. Alves remains a modern day legend and has successfully transitioned into a midfielder with his current side, Santos.

#4 Andres Iniesta

Iniesta and Neymar accomplished great things together at Barcelona

Yes, he's still active and still kicking, at 37 years of age, whilst also putting Japanese football on the map with Vissel Kobe, the club he joined after leaving Barcelona in 2018.

But no matter what he does there, the Spaniard will forever be remembered for his time in La Liga with the Catalans, enjoying a glorious 16-year period during which he achieved legendary status.

Happy Birthday, Andres Iniesta 🥳🎉



Iniesta's stats for Barcelona 😊



🏟️674appearances

⚽️57goals

🎯140 assists



His stats for Spain 😊



🏟️131appearances

⚽️13goals

🎯29 assists



His biggest trophies 🏆



4 Champions League

9 La Liga

2 European Champion

1 World Cup pic.twitter.com/u2xXgOOc0K — VBET News (@VBETnews) May 11, 2020

Iniesta, without a shred of doubt, is among the all-time best midfielders and was at the heart of Blaugrana's success in the last two decades, including four times in the Champions League.

