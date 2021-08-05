Top 5 backup right backs in the world (2021)

The full-backs are representatives of two of the most demanding as well as polarizing positions on the pitch in football. Both right backs and left backs have seen their roles be altered slowly and steadily as the evolution of this beautiful game progresses. In modern times, fullbacks are not only expected to join the attack, but also provide the required creativity to bring it to fruition.

However, it would be wrong to say that this practice has been introduced in recent times. One of the best right backs of our generation, Dani Alves, acts as a perfect contradiction to that belief. Alves, the player with the most flooded trophy cabinet, was not only a defensive stalwart but also created havoc down the flank, combining beautifully with a certain Lionel Messi.

Right backs to keep a lookout for this season

A transfer that sent shock waves throughout the footballing world, Achraf Hakimi's €60m move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer after a solitary season with Inter has been touted as a masterstroke by the French giants. For years, the Parisians have faced consistent issues at their fullback positions, restricting them from building an unassailable European dynasty. Under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance, the 22-year-old promising right back is guaranteed to prosper.

The right back situation at Tottenham Hotspur this season would be something to look out for as well. Bought for €16.80m at the start of last season, Matt Doherty struggled for form and fitness at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his debut campaign.

Taking advantage of this ordeal, Serge Aurier made the right back spot his own, having been on the fringes of the squad sometime earlier. With Nuno Santo reuniting with his former-Wolves fullback, it would be interesting to see how the Portuguese tactician will handle this situation.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at five right backs who possess considerable talent but are restricted to being a backup to their team's preferred choices:

#5 Diogo Dalot | Manchester United

Diogo Dalot reacts after scoring for Milan in Serie A

A highly-rated prospect at Porto, Diogo Dalot was snapped up by Manchester United in 2018 as a 19-year-old teenager, amidst interest from numerous European clubs. However, the young right back endured a tough first year in England, with opportunities coming few and far between. After an injury-riddled second season with the Red Devils, where the Portuguese played a meager 11 games, he was loaned out to AC Milan on a season-long loan in 2020.

At just 21, many had stamped the tag of failure on Dalot. However, the talented youngster silenced his doubters in style, with a fantastic season in Italy. Dalot played a total of 33 games for Milan and managed to dazzle everyone with his cameos. He proved to be more than an adept deputy for Davide Calabria, who started most of the games.

His impressive outings convinced Fernando Santos to give Dalot his maiden international call-up, naming him in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. The former Porto right back has now returned to Manchester. However, with United considering a move for Kieran Trippier and Milan interested in reacquiring the €10m-rated defender, Dalot's future remains uncertain.

#4 James Justin | Leicester City

James Justin graduated from the Luton Town academy

Probably one of the most unlucky players in football presently, James Justin's struggles with injuries have already taken a toll on the young right back. A cruciate ligament injury in the second half of the 2020-21 season sidelined Justin for the remainder of that campaign.

Right back in the traditional sense, Justin was deployed on both flanks by Brendan Rodgers in the absence of an out-and-out left back. With Timothy Castagne deputizing for the injured Ricardo Periera, the 23-year-old Englishman was assigned the much more arduous task of showcasing his versatility, specifically on cue.

The recent purchase of Ryan Bertrand will grant the Foxes some much-needed depth on the left flank. All of Leicester City's current fullbacks are proficient in playing on either side of the field. With Ricardo Pereira also on the road to recovery, Justin's role in the upcoming season will definitely give Rodgers some sleepless nights.

What remains certain is Justin's excellent ability to cover for any defensive position, especially in the right back slot.

