In a game of football, every second is action-packed. The teams and the individual players do their best to outperform the opposition and grab the victory. There are many ways attempted by players and their teams in order to boss the game. While some techniques include using one's own prowess, some are meant to play with the opposition's state of mind.

Part of the latter is what we call possession football. Holding the ball for as long as possible without letting the rival side get a touch is a very effective measure to dominate the pitch and the mindset. However, the same is easier said than done. Keeping possession involves multiple factors.

Error-free passes, running into pockets, positioning, etc are to be flawlessly followed. The start of the 2021-22 season has provided football fans with a lot of excitement and in this article, we are about to cover an interesting topic.

Top 5 clubs with the highest average possession in Europe’s major leagues this season

#5 Paris Saint-Germain — 62.7%

Paris Saint-Germain have maintained a ball possession of 62.7% in total

The Parisians entered the 2021-22 season with a bang! Signing high-profile players who include the likes of Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma made PSG the talk of the town.

However, along with bringing in some big names to the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain also got upon themselves, a huge responsibility. A single loss or draw would raise many fingers against them. Pochettino and co, however, continue to move ahead quite well.

PSG have displayed stellar performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League so far. The French top-tier league has seen the Parisians win eight out of nine games. They are on top of their Champions League group as well.

They have maintained a ball possession of 62.7% in total.

#4 Bayern Munich — 63.4%

Bayern Munich averages 3.43 goals per game

Now that we are all used to seeing Bayern Munich at the top, this year's Bundesliga came as a surprise and a much more exciting one. With seven matches played, the top four teams are separated by just one point and goal differences.

Nevertheless, Bayern Munich somehow clinged onto the top position, thanks to their goal difference that reads 17. The Bavarians spared no team and have smashed 24 goals, averaging 3.43 goals per game.

The same can be accredited to their ball-possession skills. Julian Nagelsmann's tactics seem to be working in the German giants' favor. They can often be seen passing the ball around quite a lot more than usual.

