Top 5 clubs in Europe with the best defensive record this season

Top 5 / Top 10
31 Oct 2018

Ederson in action against Crystal Palace
Ederson in action against Crystal Palace

English Premier League's most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles". The art of defending has never lost its importance in the game of football. Moreover, it has evolved with each passing year.

Nowadays, managers are focusing on their defence in order to ensure the performance of the team remains consistent through the season due to which the market value of good, dependable defenders has been increasing over the last few years.

It has already been 3 months since the season has started and here we look at the 5 teams across the top 5 European leagues who have the best defensive record (Conceded minimum number of goals) this season.

#5. Inter Milan


Inter Milan have only conceded 6 times so far in Serie A
Inter Milan have only conceded 6 times so far in Serie A

At number 5, we have Inter Milan. The Milan based club is currently at the 2nd position in the Seria A with 22 points. The Italian club has won 7 games, drawn 1 and lost 2 games this season.

Moreover, the club has scored 16 goals this season and conceded only 6 goals (least in the Seria A). The duo of Miranda and M.Skriniar has remained solid in the back and S.Handanovic has also performed excellently between the sticks.

If Milan wants to catch the league leaders Juventus then they need to remain firm at the back.

#4. Paris Saint Germain


Paris Saint Germain have conceded 6 times in Ligue 1
Paris Saint Germain have conceded 6 times in Ligue 1

Here we have another team with similar statistics. The French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain has also conceded only 6 goals this season. The Paris based club is currently the league leader in the French top flight.

The club has won all the 11 league matches so far scoring 39 goals in the process. Paris Saint Germain is the only team in Europe's top 5 leagues which have won all its league matches, this achievement puts them ahead of Inter Milan even though they have conceded the same number of goals.

The Trio of Mbappe, Cavani and Neymar is in top form this season and have scored 23 goals among them till now. The defensive wall of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe have remained robust in the back and have not allowed attackers to breach their wall.


