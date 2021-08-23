The most prestigious title in the realm of club football has to be the UEFA Champions League (or the European Cup, as it was known before 1992). To be the champions of Europe — football's powerhouse — means to be at the pinnacle of club football.

This elite competition welcomes its 32 participants from across Europe's top leagues and via qualifiers for teams from around the continent. Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid are the most crowned champions. With 13 UEFA Champions League trophies, the La Liga giants have left their competitors far behind.

2018 Champions League final: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

2021 Champions League quarterfinal: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool



Serie A side AC Milan stand second with 7 UEFA Champions League trophies under their belt, followed by Bayern Munich (6) and Liverpool (6). While numerous clubs have won the coveted title multiple times, several top clubs have never laid their hands on the trophy.

Surprisingly, the list includes many heavyweights who should've had won the UEFA Champions League already.

Without further ado, here's a look at the

Top 5 clubs that have never won the UEFA Champions League

#5 Arsenal

Arsenal's UEFA Champions League form has taken a disastrous turn since 2017

It would be almost impossible for the current generation to believe Arsenal were once among the most feared teams in the world.

Arsene Wenger's Gunners, which included the likes of Robin Van Persie, Sol Campbell, Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Cesc Fabregas among others, came closest to the title back in 2006. However, they lost against Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona.

Despite failing to win the UEFA Champions League trophy, the north Londoners were regulars in the knock-out stages of the tournament, in contrast to the present scenario.

Despite having been a consistently qualifying team in the tournament until 2017, Arsenal have failed to register a UEFA Champions League triumph till date.

#4 Valencia

Valencia cruised smoothly under the guidance of their captain Mendieta but never won a UCL

There is something about Spanish teams and the UEFA Champions League. La Liga sides have dominated the UEFA Champions League more than any other team from Europe's top 5 leagues.

The Champions League trophy has been taken to Spain a total of 18 times as opposed to England's 14, Italy's 12, Germany's 8 and France's 1. However, despite being a formidable side during the late 90s and early 2000s, Valencia is a team that never could grab the title.

Under the leadership of Gaizka Mendieta, The Bats managed to make consecutive finals (1999-00 & 2000-01) appearances. Unfortunately, the Spanish side had to taste defeat on both occasions.

With Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid shuffling for the top three spots, Valencia face heavy competition for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot in La Liga.

