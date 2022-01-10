Top 5 contenders for Premier League Player of the Month for December

The Premier League is one of the most competitive and intense football leagues in the world. Hence, winning the 'Player of the Month' award is considered a significant achievement in a player's Premier League career. Trent Alexander-Arnold won in November for his brilliant individual performance as he scored one goal and made four assists.

The Premier League was full of exciting matches and brilliant individual performances in December as well. The three-team title race became a one-team walk in the park for Manchester City as both Chelsea and Liverpool dropped points. Meanwhile, City won all six games to go clear on top with a mammoth lead of 10 points.

Here are the Premier League's top-five performers for the month of December.

Special Mentions: Jorginho (Chelsea), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

#5 Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli celebrating a goal

A month earlier, Gabriel Martinelli was left out of the Arsenal squad. Fast forward to December and you can't leave him out of the Gunners squad anymore.

Martinelli has been performing exceptionally well in recent weeks for Arsenal. The Brazilian has taken his chances well and has started four consecutive matches. He scored three goals and provided two assists in December.

Martinelli starred the most in the game against West Ham United in a 2-0 win. He scored the opening goal and was all over the pitch. The Brazilian made his inclusion in the first team count.

He also scored a brace in a 4-1 win against Leeds United. That's four goals in six Premier League games. The Brazilian caught the attention with his sparkling performances as Arsenal moved into the top four.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Martinelli in one of his interviews. He said:

"He trains incredibly hard, he is always willing to do more and he is not scared or afraid to take risks-and that is what i like about him."

#4 Martin Odegaard

Odegaard playing against Manchester City

Arsenal started December with back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Manchester United and Everton. However, they then went on to win four consecutive matches. This upturn in their fortunes was largely due to the excellent form of Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian has been incredible for the Gunners and has even kept Emile Smith Rowe out of the first team.

Arsenal are looking the best under Arteta as they have looked in recent years led by their young stars and Odegaard is one of them. He goes under the radar as much praise is given to Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe.

He has scored three goals and provided three assists in six games in December. He provides the creativity Arsenal have been looking for since Mesut Ozil's departure from the Emirates in 2020. The Norwegian scored against Manchester United, Everton and Southampton in the Premier League.

He was the standout performer in the losses against Manchester United and Everton. He ran the show in the win for the Gunners and he is definitely a contender for the award.

