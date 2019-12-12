Top 5 German players in Premier League history

The Premier League has been the home to players from all over the world and we have seen superstars from different corners of the world make their name in English football. However, Germany is an exception as their top players have opted to stay away from the limelight of Premier League football.

Germany likes to have their best players play in their own league (Bundesliga) as it gives them a better cohesiveness for their national team. Bayern Munich, being one of the biggest clubs in Europe, tends to sweep the best German players leaving very little to chose for the other European leagues.

Despite the small pool of superstars to choose from, today we look at the Top 5 German Players to have played in the Premier League.

Jens Lehmann (Arsenal: 2003-06)

The history of the German Football team is always built on strong and reliable goal-keepers with the likes of Andreas Kopke, Oliver Kahn, and Manuel Neuer being the standouts. Premier League saw Jens Lehmann as the only German goal-keeper to stamp his authority on English football.

The former Arsenal man was signed as a replacement for their legendary shot-stopper David Seaman and it would be safe to say that he made quite a name for himself among the Arsenal faithful. Lehmann played 147 times for the Gunners and most notably was part of their ‘Invincible’ 2003-04 season.

Jens Lehmann could have conquered European football’s greatest honour but as fate would have it he was the player who got sent off in Arsenal’s Champions League Final defeat against Barcelona.

It is only fitting that Arsenal have finally managed to find a suitable replacement for the enigmatic Jens Lehmann almost a decade after his Emirates exit and it happens to be another German in Berd Leno.

