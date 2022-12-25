Top 5 goal scorers in men's football this year (2022)

The common consensus seems to be that there is a shortage of conventional centre-forwards in football right now. But that doesn't mean that there is any scarcity when it comes to goalscorers.

2022 has been a year packed with footballing action and we've seen several top forwards make an impression over the course of the last 12 months. We also had the World Cup this year and that was quite a goalfest in itself.

In terms of finding the back of the net, which footballer has had the best year? Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five goal scorers in men's football this year.

#5 Lionel Messi - 35 goals (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

2022 is a year that seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will look back upon with a great deal of fondness. In addition to enjoying a wonderful return to form, he also fired Argentina to World Cup glory and completed football.

The 35-year-old picked up the Golden Ball at the World Cup after scoring seven goals and providing three assists. Messi has scored 35 goals in 51 games for club and country in 2022.

Having already been the standout performer in Argentina's World Cup triumph, Messi has now placed himself in contention for next year's Ballon d'Or.

#4 Christopher Nkunku - 37 goals (France/RB Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku enjoyed a breakout season of sorts last term. He was scoring goals for fun and was in sublime form for RB Leipzig. Nkunku is a dynamic forward who is also adept at playmaking.

The 25-year-old has been among the top goalscorers this year, having found the back of the net 37 times in 58 games. Unfortunately, the French forward missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup after tearing a knee ligament in training.

#3 Robert Lewandowski - 42 goals (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. He has been in prolific goalscoring form in recent seasons and has become a force to be reckoned with courtesy of his elite marksmanship.

The Poland international scored 50 goals in 46 games in his final season at Bayern Munich before copping a move to Barcelona in the summer. He has been a key player for the Catalans this term, and has already scored 18 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for his new club.

Lewandowski has 42 goals to his name for club and country in 2022.

#2 Erling Haaland - 43 goals (Norway/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is just 22 but he is already one of the best strikers on the planet. Haaland has been in unreal goalscoring form over the past couple of years and has burgeoned into a phenomenal marksman at a very young age.

The Norway international joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this past summer. He has been a huge hit at his new club and has been tearing it up in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season.

Haaland has scored 43 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for club and country in 2022. Haaland was missed dearly at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Norway failed to qualify for football's showpiece event.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - 55 goals (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored a whopping eight goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina, which France eventually lost on penalties.

Mbappe was also the top goalscorer for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season. He has also kicked on in the same fashion this term and has not had any trouble finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

The 24-year-old has scored 55 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions for club and country this year.

