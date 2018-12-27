×
Top 5 goalscoring teams in European leagues this season

Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    27 Dec 2018, 18:08 IST

With a handful of days left for the new year to arrive the European football leagues second half will be more intense and entertaining. As history suggests teams finishing the year as the league leaders ended up winning the league, only at rare occasions teams failed to do so.

This season we have seen that some teams have more than 70% of the possession, but they failed to score. Football is a dynamic sport, and one needs to score goals in order to win matches. While some teams are performing well and scoring loads of goals this season. Whereas, on the other hand, giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United are struggling.

Here, in this slideshow, we will discuss 5 highest scoring teams in European leagues this season.

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

The Merseyside club are hoping to end their 28 years league title drought this season. Liverpool are currently the leaders in the Premier League with 51 points, 6 points more than second-placed Tottenham. The Reds have scored 43 goals this season and conceded only 7. They have the best defensive record in the EPL.

Mohamed Salah is their top scorer with 12 goals in the league and 15 goals across all competitions. He has also provided 6 assists. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and the Egyptian will play a significant role in Liverpool triumph this season.

#4 Borussia Dortmund


Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are on fire this season. They have lost just one game in the Bundesliga this season. Dortmund have scored 44 goals and conceded 18 in the league. And they are currently the leaders in the German top flight league with 42 points, 6 points more than second-placed Bayern Munich.

Paco Alcacer is their top scorer with 12 goals in 12 appearances. He has started just 5 matches for Dortmund this season, and he is the special substitute for Dortmund. Club captain Marco Reus has scored 11 goals in the Bundesliga.

