Top 5 high-profile free agents this summer

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is a notable free agent this summer

With the January transfer window slammed shut, the focus has already turned towards the summer. Top players like Edinson Cavani and Olivier Giroud were on the verge of leaving their respective clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, but potential moves to Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan collapsed.

There is no doubt that every top European club will hope to do some productive transfer business in the summer in order to boost their squads for next season. Therefore, in this section, we discuss five high-profile free agents that every club should be looking out for in the summer transfer window.

5. Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain have not offered any contract extensions on the table for captain Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is set to depart Parc Des Princes this summer following the conclusion of his contract at the club. The French champions have not initiated any negotiations for a potential extension, with the Brazilian now highly likely to leave.

Even at 35, Silva is a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel’s set-up as has been the case with previous managers. He has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since his arrival in 2012, and is considered by many as one of the best defenders modern football has seen.

Reports have suggested that the former AC Milan man is keen to stay put in Paris, but his agent has claimed that if no constructive talks occur, they will have to listen to other proposals. “At this moment there are no negotiations with PSG,” his agent Paulo Tonietto told Brazilian outlet Globoesporte. “He has been sounded out by other clubs but he has not spoken to anybody because his priority is to stay at PSG. Football is very unpredictable but we will wait for the club.”

Silva has lifted six Ligue 1 trophies in his time in France. The defender also played a key role in Brazil’s 2013 Confederations Cup and 2019 Copa America wins, showcasing his defensive prowess, expertise and leadership attributes. It will be no surprise if Paris Saint-Germain offer him a short extension but Thiago Silva could still be an effective option at the back for any top European side.

