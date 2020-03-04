Top 5 highest scoring teams in Europe right now

Goals are the most important aspect of a football match and it is for this reason that coaches spend countless hours on the training pitch to perfect and instil tactics and movements that create goalscoring opportunities.

While set-pieces and deadball situations offer decent goalscoring threats, with some more physical sides taking advantage of this, it is those who have perfected the art of creating chances from open play with intricate passing and movement who capture the imagination.

There are different routes to scoring a goal, with direct play, counterattacking, and possession play being some of the more recognizable systems of playing but some unique sides seem to have perfected all different forms to become goalscoring machines.

A handful of teams have impressed with their exploits in front of goal this season and here, we shall be having a rundown of the most dangerous attacking lines in football with respect to the top five European leagues.

Note: All stats and ratios correct at the time of writing.

5. Borussia Dortmund: 84 goals - 2.4 goals/game

Borussia Dortmund have always been famed for playing high energy and expansive football right from the days of Jurgen Klopp and this had the effect of the club being one of the most potent sides in all of Europe.

The Bundesliga side have shown their characteristic unpredictability but while they might have posted some shock results throughout the campaign, there has been no shortage of goals or excitement in matches involving BVB.

They had earlier equalled the German record for most goals in the opening 23 games of a season with 63 goals, while their total of 66 from 24 Bundesliga matches averages at a rather scary 2.75 goals per game.

This total drops significantly when you add goals scored in other competitions but 84 golals from 35 matches in all competitions is still pretty impressive.

Jadon Sancho has continued his impressive trajectory at the Westfalen, while Erling Braut Haaland has taken to his new surroundings like a duck to water and with other young players like Gio Reyna and Achraf Hakimi, the future looks bright for Borussia Dortmund if they can keep hold of their starlets.

