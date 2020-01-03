Top-5 Juventus Records From The Decade

Juventus

Juventus are the most successful club football team in Italy. The only team to win the full set of UEFA club competitions - Champions League/Europa League/Super Cup/Cup Winner's Cup (now defunct), the Old Lady also has one of the most dominating records in the history of Italian football.

A record 8th consecutive Serie A win in 2018-19, which marked a record-extending 35th triumph overall meant that Juventus went past Olympique Lyon's record (7) of most consecutive league triumphs by any team from a Top 5 league (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France).

10188 - The goals scored in Serie A in the 2010s, more than in any other #decade in the competition. Fireworks.#Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/YT3fpabSka — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 31, 2019

Juventus' contribution of 710 goals (7%) of all goals scored in the most productive decade of Serie A football in terms of goals scored is the most by any team during this period.

On that note, let us have a look at the top-5 records created by the Bianconeri in club football during the decade that was 2010 to 2019.

# 1: First team to go unbeaten in a 20-team Serie A season

Juventus win their 28th Scudetto in 2011-12

In their fifth season following their only Serie B season in 2006-07 which was a fallout of the infamous Calciopoli scandal which rocked Italian football in the summer of 2006, Juventus lifted their record-extending 28th Scudetto in 2011-12.

Finishing four points clear of defending champions AC Milan, the Bianconeri were unbeaten all season, winning 23 and drawing 15 of their 38 games.

It marked only the third time in Serie A history that a team stayed unbeaten in an entire season. AC Milan stayed unbeaten while winning the 18-team Serie A in 1991-92 while Perugia were the first to achieve the same in Italian football by not losing in the entirety of the 1977-78 Serie A season.

However, it was the first such occurrence since Serie A returned to being a 20 team competition for the first time in over six decades in 2004-05.

