7 most successful European domestic teams of the decade

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 24, 2019

Juventus won a record 8th consecutive Scudetto. Were they also the best domestic team across Europe?

As the curtains are drawn on the decade that was 2010-2019, it's a good time to take a look at how the various teams fared in the domestic football leagues across Europe.

Italian giants Juventus won a record eighth consecutive Scudetto in Italy, while Bavarian giants Bayern Munich lifted a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title in Germany. Are these two of the longest ever domestic league winning streaks in Europe?

Well, not quite. The duo have a long way to go before matching the 14-season winning streaks recorded by Gibraltar's Lincoln (2002-03 to 2015-16) and Latvia's Skonto (1991 to 2004).

However, Juventus' and Bayern's consecutive league winning streaks are two of the longest active streaks in Europe. On that note, let us look at the seven most successful domestic teams in Europe during the decade 2010-2019, in terms of league titles won.

#T2 Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria): 8 titles

Ludogorets Razgrad

Ludogorets Razgrad won the Bulgarian league title eight times during the decade, doing so consecutively from 2011-12 onwards.

#T2 Celtic (Scotland): 8 titles

Celtic celebrate their 8th consecutive Scottish league title in 2018-19

Like Ludogorets, Celtic have won the Scottish league title on eight consecutive occasions, starting from the 2011-12 season.

The Glasgow side's 2018-19 triumph was their 50th, making it the third most league triumphs by any team across Europe - behind Celtic's fierce rivals Rangers, who have won the Scottish league on a record 54 occasions, and Northern Ireland's Linfield (53).

#T2 The New Saints (Wales) - 8 titles

The New Saints

The New Saints, who play in the Welsh Premier League, are also on a winning streak of eight consecutive domestic league titles. New Saints have won the Welsh League every season since 2011-12.

