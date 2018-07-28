Top 5 most Valuable Attacking Midfielders in the World right now.

Ishan Salhotra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16.35K // 28 Jul 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Eriksen played well but could not take his team to the last 8

Attacking Midfielders are very important in the modern game. They control the tempo of the match and on most occasions determine how well the team plays. These players are generally good passers of the ball, know how to dribble and can score from a long range as well. The best Attacking Midfielders have an eye for a pass with a sense of timing that can find the striker from anywhere on the pitch.

We are lucky to have got a chance to witness the wizardry of these attacking midfielders, gliding all over the pitch and finding strikers with ease. Here we look at the top 5 most Valuable Attacking Midfielders and what makes them so valuable and crucial to the team:

Note: All the Market Values have been taken from transfermarkt.

#5 Christian Eriksen (80 Million euros)

Christian Eriksen is currently one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. He has been linked with a move to both Barcelona and Real Madrid yet he continues to be a loyal servant to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs' creator-in-chief had a good world cup guiding his nation to the last 16 before a penalty heartbreak against Croatia meant Eriksen and his country had to pack their bags.

Eriksen is a typical attacking midfielder with good vision but few in the modern era are as good as him when it comes to taking free kicks. The Danish International had a wonderful 2017-18 season as he ended up with 10 goals and 10 assists. He created a total of 88 chances and had a shot accuracy of 67% with passing accuracy of 83%.

Eriksen is comfortable with both feet as can be seen from his stats. He scored 60 per cent of his goals with his left foot despite predominantly being a right footer. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of Eriksen's work rate which allows him to operate from deep without compromising the defensive shape of the team.

At 26, Eriksen has just entered into his prime and if he can continue with solid performances, Spurs will find it hard to keep hold of him. In today's market, the €80 million valuation does seem like a bargain.

1 / 5 NEXT