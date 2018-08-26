5 players with the most assists in UEFA Champions League history

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

The Champions League is the most prestigious competitions in the world of club football. Over the years, it has seen more than its fair share of amazing goal scorers.

Thus, an old saying goes like "goals win you games". That will always hold true and it remains one of the biggest reasons why strikers grab most of the headlines. But as football is a team sport, there is a lot of work that goes down on a football pitch which helps strikers eventually score those all-important goals.

There are players create space and put in the final balls for the strikers to put it in the back of the net. These assistors don't get the credit that they deserve but are the backbone of a team. A team's goalscoring ability depends on how good their playmakers are.

So in this list, we look at 5 such players who have set up the most goals in the UEFA Champions League till date:

All the Stats have been taken from www.statbunker.com

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (22)

Zlatan doesn't only score goals but sets them up as well

With 22 assists in the Champions League, Zlatan just makes the cut ahead of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (20). One of the true entertainers of the game, Zlatan is the only player to have played in the Champions League with 7 different teams: Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG and Manchester United.

Along with his 22 assists, Zlatan has scored 48 goals. Despite such wonderful records, Ibra has never been able to win the coveted trophy. Still, he remains one of the most decorated players in European football as he is the only player to have won 13 league titles in four different countries.

He is 9th on the list of most appearances in Champions League with 120 games to his name. Having bid goodbye to European football recently, Zlatan has been firing it up in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Though he hasn't won the Champions League, he will surely go down as one of the greats of European football.

