Top 5 players with the most Premier League goals in the 2010s decade

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 at home in the last Premier League game of the 2010s decade. The result meant that the two-time defending champions moved to within 14 points of runaway leaders Liverpool at the midway point of the 2019-20 season.

In one of the best ever starts to a Premier League season, rivaling that of City's 2017-18 campaign, the reigning European champions have won 18 of their 19 league games this season while drawing the other. Liverpool lead closest challengers Leicester City by a whopping 13 points, as a first league title in the Premier League era begins to loom across the horizon for the Anfield club.

The decade saw some fine individual performances, such as Sergio Aguero providing only the fifth instance of a player scoring five goals in a game. The Argentinian striker bagged a quintuple against Newcastle United during a 2015-16 EPL game for Manchester City.

During this period, Aguero also equaled Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League hat-tricks.

Another notable feat was Jamie Vardy (2015-16) breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive EPL games. The English striker netted in an 11th straight league game for Leicester City in 2015-16.

On that note, let us have a look at the top five players who scored the most Premier League goals in the decade that was 2010-2019.

#5 Robin van Persie (Arsenal / Manchester United): 98 goals

Robin van Persie

The Dutch striker scored 98 goals in 154 Premier League games for Arsenal and Manchester United during the 2010s decade, before moving out to Turkish side Fenerbahce at the start of the 2015-16 season.

Van Persie scored a league-high 30 goals for Arsenal in 2011-12. His 26 goals for Manchester United in 2012-13 was also unsurpassed by any other player during the season.

The Dutchman bagged hat-tricks for Arsenal against Chelsea and Blackburn respectively in 2011-12, before bagging hat-tricks for his new club Manchester United against Southampton and Aston Villa respectively in 2012-13.

