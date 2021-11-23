Ranking the 5 Premier League goalkeepers with the best ball distribution right now

History has shown that Premier League-winning teams are reliant on a solid foundation and an impenetrable defense. These days, a good goalkeeper is characterized not just by athletic dives and show-stopping saves. Instead, they are also judged by his ability to pass out from the back and pick out his teammates with pinpoint precision.

Coaches have put a lot of emphasis on improving their goalkeeper's accuracy, vision, and power during training sessions. These aspects are a blueprint of sorts for the up-and-coming modern-day goalkeepers, who are integral in leading the team to success.

There have been several instances where the goalkeeper has been highly influential in creating goals and has often provided a direct assist to his forwards. The shot-stoppers are vital to the club and will win several points for the team throughout the season.

Here, we take a look at the five best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now with immaculate ball distribution:

Note: All stats are from FBref

#5 Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has been a prominent figure in Tottenham Hotspur’s starting eleven thanks to his vast experience and leadership qualities. The Frenchman also has pinpoint distribution and commands the six-yard area effectively.

Lloris has attempted 154 40-yard or longer passes in the Premier League and has completed 69, which equates to a completion percentage of 44.8. The Spurs goalie has an average goal-kick distance of 41.2 yards, whereas his passes are 38.1 yards long on average.

This is Lloris’ tenth season with Tottenham, and he has managed to keep four clean sheets so far. Spurs have not been as good as they would have liked this term. Lloris will look to use his ball distribution to pass more effectively under Antonio Conte and improve their poor form in the Premier League.

#4 Łukasz Fabiański

Since joining the Hammers in 2018, Łukasz Fabiański has been their number one choice in goal and is assisting them in maintaining their fine form in the Premier League. The 36-year-old has attempted 160 long passes and completed 70 of them, with a completion percentage of 43.8.

The sizeable amount of long passes he has tried indicates his ability to spot runs and help the attackers get behind the opposition as quickly as possible. His average distance on goal kicks and passes is 53.7 and 39.7 yards, respectively, which is quite high and is one factor why he takes precedence over Lloris.

West Ham’s new emergence as challengers for the top four spots in the Premier League is also because players have shown a desire to attack. Fabiański seems to have adapted well to David Moyes’ game plan. He will want to see his side finish strongly by the end of the season.

