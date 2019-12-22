Top 5 teams with the most goals / game in 2019 European club competition

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Liverpool celebrate their 6th Champions League title in 2019

It was the year which saw English clubs make big runs in European club competition.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur overcame three-goal deficits in their semi-final ties to overcome Barcelona and Ajax respectively, to book only the second-ever all-English Champions League final - where Liverpool won their 6th title in the competition.

In the Europa League, Arsenal beat Valencia and Chelsea needed a penalty shootout to see out Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis. The two London clubs booked the second all-English European final of the season, where Chelsea triumphed.

You may also like: Top 5 clubs in European club competition in 2019

The top-5 scoring clubs in European club football competition this year all belonged to the Premier League. On that note, let us meet the five clubs who scored the most goals/game in European club competition in 2019.

(Note: Only clubs to have played at least 10 games, excluding qualifiers, during the year are considered).

#5 Sevilla (22 goals in 10 games; 2.2 goals / game)

Sevilla

Sevilla's quest for four consecutive Europa League titles in as many appearances in the competitions came to an end following a 6-5 aggregate defeat to Slavia Praha in the Round of 16 in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.

Earlier in the season, the Andalusian club came through three rounds of qualifying to top their group, and beat Lazio 3-0 on aggregate in the Round of 32.

In 2019-20, Sevilla were the only team to win five games in the group-stage of the Europa League, with their lone European defeat of the season coming on Matchday 6 against Qarabag.

Among teams to have played over 10 European club competition games during the year, Sevilla's 70% win rate (7 wins out of 10) is equaled by only one other club, while their 6 clean sheets are only dwarfed by Chelsea and Barcelona (7 apiece).

1 / 3 NEXT